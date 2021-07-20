Baby Shark Movie in the Works at Nickelodeon

✖

After becoming an overnight phenomenon, and getting stuck in the heads of parents everywhere, Baby Shark is getting the feature film treatment. Nickelodeon turned Baby Shark into a TV series (Baby Shark's Big Show) and found a ton of success. Now, the network is looking to make a movie out of the beloved preschool property.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Tuesday, revealing that a Baby Shark movie is officially in the works at Nickelodeon. Additionally, Nickelodeon is also ordering a second season of Baby Shark's Big Show, despite only being halfway through its 26-episode debut season.

“It all started with a great song and grew from there,” Nickelodeon Animation president Ramsey Naito told THR. “It’s so exciting that we get to build on that success with a huge event [in the feature film], which we’re just starting to talk about.”

Nickelodeon Animation is co-producing the Baby Shark movie with SmartStudy, the company behind Pinkfong, which launched the original "Baby Shark" song. Naito and Pinkfong USA CEO Bin Joeng is hoping to expand the world of Baby Shark even further in the upcoming movie.

“We’re super excited to introduce Baby Shark’s very first movie with Nickelodeon,” said Jeong. “It will be an opportunity for us to introduce new events in Baby Shark’s life that haven’t been explored before. It will still be within the core world, but it’s an opportunity for us to see what else we can do.”

“You can do everything right and still not hit that [level]. So it’s a little bit of magic,” Jeong added. “But when we try to analyze it, first of all it’s based on a traditional singalong chant, and we gave a fresh twist to it. We gave it a more modern, pop-like melody and beat. And also behind the song there was the character of Baby Shark and his family that people instantly fell in love with.”

“We want to be the home of great IP that speaks to kids and families everywhere. So when we entered into a partnership with Pinkfong, we immediately started building out a storyline that appeals to families," said Naito.

