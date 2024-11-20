Back To The Future 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Trilogy Returns With a Black Friday Deal

At this point you would be hard-pressed to find a copy of the 2020, former Best Buy exclusive, Steelbook edition of the Black To The Future 35th Anniversary 4K Trilogy, much less one that’s priced at roughly the same as the standard 4k trilogy (typically they go for $100 or more via third parties). However, Universal Pictures’ GRUV site has it in stock and up for sale right here as part of their Black Friday event priced at only $34.99 with free shipping (try the code SIGNUP20 for an additional 20% discount on a single item). This is a pretty insane offer that’s unlikely to last long.

However, GRUV has a lot more Black Friday deals like this up for grabs. You can find additional Steelbook Blu-ray deals right here. The complete collection of current Black Friday offers can be found here. A complete breakdown of the technical specs and special features on the Back to the Future 4K release can be found below.

4K BLU-RAY TECHNICAL SPECS:

NEWLY REMASTERED IN 4K

DOLBY VISION/HDR 10+ PRESENTATION OF EACH FILM

DOLBY ATMOS TRACK, plus Dolby Digital 2.0, French European DTS Digital Surround 5.1, Latin American Spanish DTS Digital Surround 5.1

Optional English, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish subtitles for each film

BLU-RAY TECHNICAL SPECS:

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and Dolby Digital 2.0, French European DTS Digital Surround 5.1 and Latin American Spanish DTS Digital Surround 5.1

Subtitles: English, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE ULTIMATE TRILOGY BONUS DISC FEATURES ON BLU-RAY:

NEW An Alternate Future: Lost Audition Tapes – Get a glimpse of the BACK TO THE FUTURE that could have been with rare audition footage featuring now-famous celebrities. Ben Stiller Kyra Sedgwick Jon Cryer Billy Zane Peter DeLuise C. Thomas Howell

NEW The Hollywood Museum Goes BACK TO THE FUTURE – Join Co-writer/Producer Bob Gale on an intimate tour of an exhaustive exhibit of the films' props and memorabilia.

NEW BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Behind the Scenes – Get a sneak peek at the new musical show including a Q&A with the cast and creative team plus two new song recordings.

Cast and Creative Q&A

Original Songs Gotta Start Somewhere Put Your Mind To It



NEW Could You Survive The Movies? BACK TO THE FUTURE – Explore the magic and science of BACK TO THE FUTURE and find out which laws of physics were actually violated in this special episode of the popular YouTube series.

2015 Message from Doc Brown DOC BROWN SAVES THE WORLD! OUTATIME: Restoring the DeLorean Looking BACK TO THE FUTURE The Script Casting Marty McFly Christopher Lloyd Reflects on Doc Brown The DeLorean Time Machine Building Hill Valley Prepping for the "Johnny B. Goode" Scene The Score Rushing the Cut The Legacy

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Animated Series Brothers (Season 1, Episode 1) Mac the Black (Season 2, Episode 1)

2015 Commercials JAWS 19 Trailer Hoverboard Commercial



BACK TO THE FUTURE BONUS FEATURES ON 4K BLU-RAY AND BLU-RAY:

Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) Peanut Brittle “Pinch Me” Doc’s Personal Belongings “She’s Cheating” Darth Vader (Extended Version) “Hit Me George” “You Got a Permit?” The Phone Booth

Tales from THE FUTURE: In the Beginning…

Tales from THE FUTURE: Time to Go

Tales from THE FUTURE: Keeping Time

Archival Featurettes The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE Making the Trilogy: Chapter One BACK TO THE FUTURE Night

Michael J. Fox Q&A How He Got the Role The Character of Doc Working on a Film and TV Series at the Same Time Shooting BACK TO THE FUTURE II and III Together DeLoreans Special FX and Stunts The Appeal of BACK TO THE FUTURE Shooting BACK TO THE FUTURE

Behind the Scenes Original Makeup Tests Outtakes Nuclear Test Site Sequence (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) Photo Galleries* Production Art Storyboards Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Marketing Materials Character Portraits

Huey Lewis and the News “The Power of Love” Music Video

Theatrical Teaser Trailer

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton

*Only on the Blu-ray disc

BACK TO THE FUTURE II BONUS FEATURES ON 4K BLU-RAY & BLU-RAY:

Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) Old Terry and Old Biff “Dad’s Home” (Extended Version) Pizza Scene Jennifer Faints (Extended Version) Old Biff Vanishes from Car Burned Out High School Marty Meets Dave

Tales from THE FUTURE: Time Flies

The Physics of BACK TO THE FUTURE with Dr. Michio Kaku

Archival Featurettes The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II Making the Trilogy: Chapter Two

Behind the Scenes Outtakes Production Design Storyboarding Designing the DeLorean Designing Time Travel Hoverboard Test Evolution of Visual Effects Shots

Photo Galleries* Production Art Storyboards Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Marketing Materials Character Portraits

Theatrical Trailer

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton

*Only on the Blu-ray disc

BACK TO THE FUTURE III BONUS FEATURES ON 4K BLU-RAY & BLU-RAY: