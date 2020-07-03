Back to the Future Fans Celebrate the Film's 35th Anniversary

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Thanks in large part to the rise of superhero movies, the term "blockbuster" gets thrown around quite often, with recent years seeing a blockbuster film debut nearly every month, especially during the summer season. Previous decades, however, would typically see one summer release rise above all others, with 1985's Back to the Future not only being considered one of the biggest hits of that year, but one of the biggest successes of the '80s. Making the film's accomplishments all the more impressive is that, compared to recent blockbusters being inspired by characters who have years of established stories, Back to the Future was an entirely original concept.

The premise from Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale started with the question of whether or not they would be friends with their parents if they went to high school together, igniting the sci-fi concept of a kid accidentally travelling back in time to put that theory to the test. Thanks to Zemeckis' inventive direction, Gale's clever script, and electric performances from Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, the film became a massive success, spending 11 weeks at the top of the box office. The film earned $389 million worldwide, making it the year's top earner.

In honor of the film's 35th anniversary, fans took to social media to share their love for the seminal summer blockbuster.