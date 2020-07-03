Back to the Future Fans Celebrate the Film's 35th Anniversary
Thanks in large part to the rise of superhero movies, the term "blockbuster" gets thrown around quite often, with recent years seeing a blockbuster film debut nearly every month, especially during the summer season. Previous decades, however, would typically see one summer release rise above all others, with 1985's Back to the Future not only being considered one of the biggest hits of that year, but one of the biggest successes of the '80s. Making the film's accomplishments all the more impressive is that, compared to recent blockbusters being inspired by characters who have years of established stories, Back to the Future was an entirely original concept.
The premise from Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale started with the question of whether or not they would be friends with their parents if they went to high school together, igniting the sci-fi concept of a kid accidentally travelling back in time to put that theory to the test. Thanks to Zemeckis' inventive direction, Gale's clever script, and electric performances from Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, the film became a massive success, spending 11 weeks at the top of the box office. The film earned $389 million worldwide, making it the year's top earner.
In honor of the film's 35th anniversary, fans took to social media to share their love for the seminal summer blockbuster.
One of the Greatest
Back to the Future came out on July 3rd, 1985.
Happy 35th anniversary to one of the greatest of all time. 🕰⚡️🔥 pic.twitter.com/0gQO86Lcz7— Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) July 3, 2020
True Classic
Happy 35th Anniversary to Back to the Future! A true classic and my all-time favorite movie! #bttf #BackToTheFuture pic.twitter.com/yBl57QcIxb— Andrea David (@filmtourismus) July 3, 2020
All-Time Classic
35 years ago today on 3 July 1985, 'Back to the Future' was released in theatres. I am sure you will agree it is an all time 80s classic...pic.twitter.com/oOMwYyW41m— I❤️80s (@IL0VEthe80s) July 3, 2020
Happy Anniversary
Happy anniversary to my all time favorite movie, BACK TO THE FUTURE!!!!!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/9e1PB4en6f— PlushyDom (@dom_plushy) July 3, 2020
Ultimate Wingman
35 years ago today, Marty McFly helped his parents hook up. #BackToTheFuture pic.twitter.com/sll8FUm3Yg— Vik’s Flix (@ViksFlix) July 3, 2020
Most Iconic
Released in theaters today 1985. Arguably the most iconic movie of the 80’s. Marty McFly, Doc Brown, A Orange Bubble Vest, Clock Tower and a Deloreon. #BackToTheFuture pic.twitter.com/Ims0KxnDYV— GetOffMyLawn (@Uncle805) July 3, 2020
Blown Away
Celebrating 35 years of one of the greatest movies of all time- Back To The Future. Was blown away years later to try & embody Christopher Lloyd’s iconic character in the first Bill And Ted Show in 92! I learned to drive stick on the Delorean!! From rehearsal. #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/0vFxB2jkpJ— Keastuntacular (@Mrfurious32821) July 3, 2020
Time-Travelling Adventure
35 YEARS OF THE BELOVED TIME TRAVELING ADVENTURE AND LOVE STORY TALE OF BACK TO THE FUTURE
Michael J Fox Christopher Lloyd Lea Thompson Crispin Glover & Thomas F Wilson#BackToTheFuture #TimeTraveling #ILoveThe80s#BTTF35 #35thAnniversary #CinematicHistory#July3rd1985 #Year1985 pic.twitter.com/JVEIJysc3b— Selman Caraballo (@artistselman1) July 3, 2020
Escapist Satire
Hats off to one of the greatest movie blockbusters of all- “BACK TO THE FUTURE”. Released today in 1985- it was escapist but managed to satirize so much of the 50’s US culture as well as the 80’s. Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd are brilliant. Huey Lewis music terrific.😎👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/PY9TblgAuD— Michael Hirsh (@MichaelHirsh4) July 3, 2020
Great Scott!
Great Scott, Marty! Is this the day to have a time machine accelerating up to 88 miles per hour to announce that today is the 35th anniversary of my favorite movie? Only Doc Brown would know the answer! Well, I gotta get back in time. Happy 35th anniversary! #BackToTheFuture 😎 pic.twitter.com/WiFLawFpsb— Thevidgame (@Thevidgame) July 3, 2020
