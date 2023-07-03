Back to the Future Fans Celebrate 38th Anniversary of Film's Release

It's been 38 years since Back to the Future graced movie theaters on July 3, 1985, and now its devoted fanbase is sharing their favorite memories. Starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown, the time-traveling duo wowed audiences in Back to the Future, eventually spawning two more movies to end the trilogy. It's the type of movie that's hard to resist whenever you see it running on basic cable, which has helped keep its appeal all these years later. So it's only fitting that n the 38th anniversary of Back to the Future's release fans give the film the appreciation it deserves.

Of course, as popular as Back to the Future is, the topic of rebooting the franchise has been brought up a number of times. Ever since the third movie came out in 1990, fans have wondered if the filmmakers – or even somebody new – will ever return to the world of Hill Valley. In a rarity for Hollywood, the property remains under the control of filmmaker Robert Zemeckis and writer Bob Gale, who brought the original Back to the Future script around Hollywood and made it their pet project.

Zemeckis and Gale -- colloquially called "The Bobs" -- have long insisted that they have no interest in doing more Back to the Future, especially not without Fox and Lloyd. That doesn't stop the question from coming up periodically, including in a recent interview with Fox, where he offered his unique perspective.

"I'm not fanatical," Fox told Variety. "Do what you want. It's your movie. I got paid already."

"I don't think it needs to be," Fox added. "I think Bob and Bob have been really smart about that. I don't think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You're going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it."

Keep reading to see what the fans are saying about the 38th anniversary of Back to the Future.