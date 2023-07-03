Back to the Future Fans Celebrate 38th Anniversary of Film's Release
It's been 38 years since Back to the Future graced movie theaters on July 3, 1985, and now its devoted fanbase is sharing their favorite memories. Starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown, the time-traveling duo wowed audiences in Back to the Future, eventually spawning two more movies to end the trilogy. It's the type of movie that's hard to resist whenever you see it running on basic cable, which has helped keep its appeal all these years later. So it's only fitting that n the 38th anniversary of Back to the Future's release fans give the film the appreciation it deserves.
Of course, as popular as Back to the Future is, the topic of rebooting the franchise has been brought up a number of times. Ever since the third movie came out in 1990, fans have wondered if the filmmakers – or even somebody new – will ever return to the world of Hill Valley. In a rarity for Hollywood, the property remains under the control of filmmaker Robert Zemeckis and writer Bob Gale, who brought the original Back to the Future script around Hollywood and made it their pet project.
Zemeckis and Gale -- colloquially called "The Bobs" -- have long insisted that they have no interest in doing more Back to the Future, especially not without Fox and Lloyd. That doesn't stop the question from coming up periodically, including in a recent interview with Fox, where he offered his unique perspective.
"I'm not fanatical," Fox told Variety. "Do what you want. It's your movie. I got paid already."
"I don't think it needs to be," Fox added. "I think Bob and Bob have been really smart about that. I don't think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You're going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it."
Keep reading to see what the fans are saying about the 38th anniversary of Back to the Future.
It Almost Had a Different Name and Cast
Back to the Future was released on this day in 1985.
It almost didn’t star Michael J. Fox.
It almost didn’t have a DeLorean.
It almost had a different name.
In fact, it nearly wasn’t made at all.
Here’s more on all of that… 🧵 pic.twitter.com/pEnP5LguoA— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) July 3, 2023
Gotta Love Huey Lewis & The News
Huey Lewis & The News – The Power Of Love (1985) 🔥❤️🔥
Back To The Future was released on this day 38 years ago way back in 1985 !! #classicmovies #backtothefuture #80smovies #80smusic #hueylewisandthenews pic.twitter.com/Nci4BhGYbR— Giz ✌🏻❤️🎶 (@MusicMemories4U) July 3, 2023
Highest Grossing Film of 1985
An '80s classic "Back to the Future" debuted in theatres today in 1985. The film which stars Michael J. Fox & Christopher Lloyd was the highest grossing film of 1985. #80s #80smovies #1980s pic.twitter.com/UTX2oDqE2t— LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) July 3, 2023
Let's Take a Look Back at the Trailer
‘Back To The Future' came to a theater near you 38 years ago today, July 3, 1985.
Trailer.— Boston Radio Watch®️ (@bostonradio) July 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/wyQ6Eq60Op
Where We're Going We Don't Need Roads
34 YEARS AGO, 'Back to the Future' released in theaters!
Get ready because where we're going, we don't need roads 👀 pic.twitter.com/2awvOwwSDo— Rock 'Em Socks 🧦 (@RockEmSocks) July 3, 2023
One of the Best Movies Ever Made
'back to the future' was released 38 years ago. one of the best movies ever made pic.twitter.com/TfCXSQrhMh— FLASHBACK (@oldFlashback) July 3, 2023
George vs. Biff
On this day in 1985, "BACK TO THE FUTURE" was released in theatres ⚡pic.twitter.com/mBiYVjGsmg— Screen Off Script (@ScreenOffScript) July 3, 2023
The Perfect Film?
38 years ago today, Back to the Future premiered. Words cannot express how much this movie means to me. It’s a perfect film. Happy anniversary! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SkcJSclX6p— Rhonda 🌷🎶🎥 (@bluehearts1855) July 3, 2023