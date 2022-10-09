Watch Back to the Future Stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Share Emotional Reunion at NYCC

The stars of one of the most beloved films of the 1980s found their way back together in New York City this weekend. The 2022 edition of New York Comic Con hosted a Back to the Future reunion panel, featuring both trilogy stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox. Doc Brown and Marty McFly worked together for three Back to the Future films, and Sunday's panel at New York Comic Con saw them together once again.

Michael J. Fox, who has Parkinson's, headed to the stage first, with the crowd in attendance erupting in applause. He had barely gotten to his spot on the couch when Lloyd stepped onto the stage, keeping the applause going. The two actors shared an emotional embrace before the conversation got started, bringing tears to the eyes of plenty of fans. You can watch the reunion between Fox and Lloyd in the video below.

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd were reunited today in New York City at Comic Con…

Fox and Lloyd were taking place in the NYCC panel in order to look back on their work in the Back to the Future franchise. If you recall, their partnership wasn't actually the original intention, as Eric Stoltz had initially been cast as Marty McFly in the first Back to the Future film. Six weeks into filming, Stoltz was replaced with Fox, and the rest was history.

"The announcement – at one o' clock in the morning after we were shooting for six weeks – was that the actor playing Marty would no longer be playing Marty, and that tomorrow, we would start shooting with Michael," Lloyd said during the panel (per SYFY). "I felt that I barely made it through the [first] six weeks and now I was gonna have to do it again?!"

Fox took the opportunity to praise Christopher Lloyd's performance in the film, saying that he just had to react to a lot of what his co-star did and said in order to make things work.

"All I had to do was just react," said Fox. "Just take it in and let it wash over me. I thought he was brilliant. That was the whole thing: be with Chris and let it be Chris, and enjoy it ... It was a thrill. Anytime I got to work with him, I knew it was gonna be a good day."

All three Back to the Future films are currently streaming on Peacock.