Back to the Future Stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Reunite For Convention Photo

It's been six years since Back to the Future Day, when the pop culture world obsessed over whether the Chicago Cubs would really win the World Series and bring the prophecy of Back to the Future Part II to bear in October 2015. Now, more than thirty years after the final Back to the Future movie hit theaters and following a global pandemic that has killed over a million people and brought large gatherings screeching to a halt for months, fans are feeling nostalgic over an image shared by franchise star Michael J. Fox. The photo, shared on Instagram, features Fox and his Back to the Future co-star Christopher Lloyd enjoying a few minutes together at a recent convention.

The photo was taken at Awesome Con in Washington, D.C. this past weekend. Both actors were on hand to take photos with Back to the Future fans.

You can see it below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael J Fox (@realmikejfox)

Numerous fans shared photos as well; in that case, fans were generally posed with a DeLorean, with an actor at one end of the car and the fan on the other, allowing for both a great photo and some social distancing.

While both actors are regular convention attendees, it's relatively rare to catch the two of them together. Fox and Lloyd seem to have remained close in the last thirty years, always taking time to pose and catch up at conventions and media appearances whenever their schedules manage to sync up.

The pair appeared together in the Back to the Future trilogy, released between 1985 and 1990. The movies have gone on to become some of the most beloved films of their generation, with the original Back to the Future often included in conversations about "perfect" movies that pop up on social media.

In 1991, shortly after the release of Back to the Future Part III, Fox announced that he had Parkinson's Disease, and has since become one of the world's foremost advocates for Parkinson's research. He has continued to work in spite of the debilitating disease, although he recently admitted that he is likely all-but-retired.

"My short-term memory is shot," Fox admitted in a November 2020 interview. "I always had a real proficiency for lines and memorization. And I had some extreme situations where the last couple of jobs I did were actually really word-heavy parts. I struggled during both of them."