Back to the Future Fans Celebrate 65th Anniversary of Doc Brown Inventing Time Travel
Many would argue that Back to the Future is one of the best time-travel movies of all time, as others would likely argue it's one of the best movies of any genre, with the events of the narrative made possible thanks to Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) inventing time travel. Fans of the series have been known to celebrate all manner of important, seminal dates for the franchise, with one of the most famous being November 5, 1955. In honor of the milestone for the narrative, Back to the Future fans took to Twitter to share their love for the series.
As far as the importance of the date in the narrative, Doc Brown somewhat arbitrarily plugged the date into the time-traveling DeLorean, only for Marty (Michael J. Fox) to get into the vehicle and be transported back to the '50s. According to Brown, this was the date he fell and hit his head, giving him the idea for the "flux capacitor," which made all of the series' time-traveling adventures possible.
Scroll down to see Back to the Future fans paying respects to the important date!
'80s Kids
When most think 5th of November they think “V for Vendetta,” but 80s kids know better— TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) November 5, 2020
Cc @BacktotheFuture pic.twitter.com/whGpLfxIKa
Adventure Begins
November 5th, 65 years ago, Marty Mcfly landed in Hill Valley 1955 and ran into his own parents...starting off the adventure that is Back to the Future!! pic.twitter.com/7fBJC9TamY— We're Sending You Back to the Future! (@DutchesOnMyTown) November 5, 2020
Did It First
Screw V for Vendetta. Back to the Future did it first! pic.twitter.com/08WN3RLXPp— Justin Proper 🌈 (@TheJustinProper) November 5, 2020
Forever Recognized
Today is a day that will forever be recognized by fans of “Back to the Future” as the day Marty McFly arrived in the past in Doc Brown’s DeLorean from October 26, 1985. Which is your favorite “Back to the Future” movie? #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/Wke6OK640j— Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF) (@RevMortgFunding) November 5, 2020
Back to the Future Day
Happy Back to the Future Day!! pic.twitter.com/F7nmXNpp4e— John von Wolzogen (@vwjohn) November 5, 2020
Marathon Watch
It's November 5th, the day Marty Mcfly arrived in the past.⚡️ Celebrate by watching all 3 Back to the Future movies, what else do you have to do on the first day of lockdown?! 🍿🎬 pic.twitter.com/iKSCeX7azh— Savoy Cinema Worksop (@Savoy_Worksop) November 5, 2020
Remember, Remember
"Of course...November 5th, 1955! That was the day I invented time travel!" -- Doc Brown, Back To The Future#November #November5th #BackToTheFuture #DocBrown #timetravel pic.twitter.com/peQgLfMjUh— Jason Stiff (@JasonStiff) November 5, 2020
Clumsy Invention
65 years ago today (November 5th), Doc Brown stood on his toilet to hang a clock. He slipped, hit his head, & invented time travel........ dont you just love Back to the Future 😂— Kevin Anderson (@KevinAn75306802) November 5, 2020
65 Years Ago
65 years ago today......November 5, 2020
Important Moment
IT'S BACK TO THE FUTURE DAY pic.twitter.com/0NhJcYV7K4— kirsty (@moulinrouqe) November 5, 2020