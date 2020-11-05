Back to the Future Fans Celebrate 65th Anniversary of Doc Brown Inventing Time Travel

Many would argue that Back to the Future is one of the best time-travel movies of all time, as others would likely argue it's one of the best movies of any genre, with the events of the narrative made possible thanks to Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) inventing time travel. Fans of the series have been known to celebrate all manner of important, seminal dates for the franchise, with one of the most famous being November 5, 1955. In honor of the milestone for the narrative, Back to the Future fans took to Twitter to share their love for the series.

As far as the importance of the date in the narrative, Doc Brown somewhat arbitrarily plugged the date into the time-traveling DeLorean, only for Marty (Michael J. Fox) to get into the vehicle and be transported back to the '50s. According to Brown, this was the date he fell and hit his head, giving him the idea for the "flux capacitor," which made all of the series' time-traveling adventures possible.

Scroll down to see Back to the Future fans paying respects to the important date!