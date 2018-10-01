‘Bad Boys 3’ Could Begin Production in 2019

It seems like one of the industry’s longest cases of will-they-won’t-they might actually conclude with a happy ending, as Sony and Bad Boys 3 are finally moving in the right direction.

According to a report from Variety, the long-awaited threequel to the Bad Boys franchise could be on the verge of entering production, a milestone that many stopped believing the film would ever reach. Fortunately, the potential production start date isn’t that far off.

The report suggests that production could begin in early 2019, with a plan to release Bad Boys for Life by Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in 2020. The newest version of the script seems to finally have the approval of the producers, allowing the film to move into the next stage of its life.

As of now, the goal is for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to reprise their roles from the first two movies. Smith has already signed on for the third installment, though Lawrence and Sony have yet to agree to terms.

The newest version of the script comes from Chris Bremner, who wrote Kevin Hart comedy, The Wedding Ringer. It looks as though he found a way to deliver a mix of both action and laughs that non of the other scripts have so far. Both David Guggenheim and Joe Carnahan tried their hand at penning the screenplay, with the latter also attached to direct at one point. Neither one of those versions of the film panned out, which led to Bremner’s appointment.

With Carnahan out, the duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will helm the movie. The two are best known for their work directing episodes of FX’s hit drama series, Snowfall.

Are you excited about Bad Boys 3 finally getting some momentum? Do you think the film will actually happen now? Let us know in the comments!