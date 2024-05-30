How to Attend ComicBook's Free, Advanced Bad Boys 4 ScreenX Screenings

To celebrate for the release of Bad Boys: Ride of Die, ComicBook has teamed up with ScreenX to host advanced screening of the new movie starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. On June 5 at 7pm in the respective local time zones, fans will be immersed in the new Bad Boys movie in ScreenX theaters in Nashville and Los Angeles. Nashville's screening will take place at the Regal Opry Mills theater and the Los Angeles screening will be hosted at the CGV theater.

To submit a request for free tickets, send an e-mail to phasezero@comicbook.com with the subject line, "Bad Boys 4 ScreenX." In the e-mail, include the following key details; your full name, whether or not you would like to bring a guest, and whether you will be attending the screening in Nashville, Tennessee or Los Angeles, California. Those who will be receiving free tickets will be notified via e-mail by the end of the day on Monday. Tickets are free and provided on a first come, first serve basis in the order which requests are received.

The Los Angeles screening will be hosted by Phase Zero host Brandon Davis. The Nashville screening will be hosted by ComicBook's Chris Killian. Following the screening, fans will have an opportunity to share their thoughts on the film and the ScreenX experience in videos which will be posted to the ComicBook channels!

With the cutting-edge, premium ScreenX format, movie goers at these screenings are set to be immersed into the action-comedy adventure which has already gotten quite a bit of praise from early reactions. ScreenX, a 270-degree panoramic movie theater experience, aims to elevate the onscreen visuals and narrative of the film to a whole new level.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, previous of Bad Boys for Life and Ms. Marvel, Bad Boys: Ride or Die stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. The duo embarks on a mission to clear their late police captain's name, who is linked in drug cartel activities. However, a set up turns them into fugitives, compelling them to operate outside the law to crack the case.

Confirmation e-mails for the ComicBook and ScreenX screenings of Bad Boys: Ride of Die on June 5 will be sent out by the end of the day on Monday, June 3. Check-in for the screenings begin at 6:30pm local time and the screenings start at 7pm local time.