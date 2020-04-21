Bad Boys for Life Featurette Breaks Down the Series' Long-Running Car Gag (Exclusive)

Throughout the history of the Bad Boys franchise, fans have come to expect a certain amount of action and excitement, with another staple of the series being that Marcus (Martin Lawrence) will always find a way to mess up Mike's (Will Smith) car, no matter how nice it might be. In the very first scene of the first movie, Marcus spilled his lunch on the interior, while the sequel saw him accidentally fill the dash of Mike's car full of bullet holes. That tradition continues with Bad Boys for Life, as directors Adil & Bilall explain the motivation behind the gag in the new film in the exclusive featurette above. Bad Boys for Life is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

In the film, the original Bad Boys, Mike Lowry (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence), are back. After a string of assassinations and an attempt on Mike’s life, he convinces a hesitant Marcus to hold off retirement and partner one last time. Together, they team up with AMMO, the new hotshot division of the Miami PD, to take down the merciless head of the Aretas Cartel. Rounding out the cast are Vanessa Hudgens (Spring Breakers), Alexander Ludwig (TV’s Vikings), Charles Melton (TV’s Riverdale), Paola Nuñez (TV’s The Purge), Kate del Castillo (The Book of Life), award-winning recording artist Nicky Jam, and Bad Boys franchise veteran Joe Pantoliano.

Bad Boys for Life brings even more laughs and thrilling action to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital, with over 50 minutes of special features, including an alternate ending from the film’s high-octane final showdown, all-new and extended scenes, outtakes and bloopers, Easter eggs, an exclusive peek at the making of the film, and a look back at the first three installments of the hit franchise. The DVD includes extended and alternate scenes, bloopers, and more.

The special features are as follows:

4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD Bonus Features

Extended & Alternate Scenes (Including an Alternate Ending)

Outtakes & Bloopers

Ride or Die: Making Bad Boys for Life

Partners in Crime: Behind-the-Scenes

It’s About Time: Go through 25 years of Bad Boys history with Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the cast and crew

Easter Eggs: Directors Adil and Billal take us on a tour of a few of the Easter eggs and callbacks to earlier Bad Boys films

And more

DVD Bonus Features

Extended & Alternate Scenes

Outtakes & Bloopers

And more

Grab your copy of Bad Boys for Life now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.