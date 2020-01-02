Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Are Back in New Look at Bad Boys for Life

We’re officially in a new year (and decade), which means there’s quite a lot for people to look forward to – especially in terms of movies and TV – in the immediate future. In just a matter of weeks, 2020’s blockbusters are set to kick off with the release of Bad Boys for Life, the third installment in the fan-favorite action trilogy. To celebrate, Fandango shared a new official still from the film, which shows Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) look at each other while brandishing guns.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are #BadBoysForLife January 17. pic.twitter.com/9nA9WvAVVn — Fandango (@Fandango) January 2, 2020

Bad Boys will follow a new status quo for Marcus and Mike. An aging Burnett has become a police inspector while Lowery, suffering a midlife crisis, is assigned to head up AMMO, a “young guns” group of millennial cops with whom he has nothing in common. Both of them reunite once again when a fierce cartel mob boss, whose brother they defeated years earlier, makes a retaliation effort on Mike just as both he and Marcus are about to officially retire.

Bad Boys for Life will also star Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Katie del Castillo, Nicky Jam, DJ Khaled, and Joe Pantoliano. The film will be helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who are the latest directors to enter the franchise after original director Michael Bay. The film has been in development for quite some time, which makes the long-awaited reunion between Smith and Lawrence all the better.

‘We hadn’t really done anything for 25 years so there was a little concern [over] the chemistry,’ Smith explained during a television appearance last year. ‘But literally the first moment on stage, it was right back.’

Bad Boys for Life is set to be released on January 17th.