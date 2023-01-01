Barbie: 7 Iconic Outfits We Need in the Movie

A few weeks ago, Warner Bros. blessed us with an early holiday present when they released the first official teaser trailer for the upcoming Barbie movie. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie with Ryan Gosling as Ken, that first footage gave us a look at a candy-colored world that has been the stuff of dreams for children for decades thanks to Mattel's beloved doll of the same name. The trailer gave us glimpses of plenty of Dream Houses and a sense of both joy and revolution when Barbie first comes on the scene but for fans of the iconic doll it's left us wanting something a little more. We want more of those iconic fashions. Over the doll's nearly 64-year history, Barbie — full name Barbie Millicent Roberts — has worn so many beautiful and memorable fashions, held countless titles and jobs, and has helped define style and culture in a major way. And while we've already seen, thanks to set photos and that teaser trailer, that the doll's fashion history has had an influence on the film, there are some major looks we'd love to see make it to the big screen. So, with that in mind, we've come up with a list of some of our favorite iconic looks that we'd love to see the Barbie movie bring to life. There are quite a few that we couldn't put on the list — this is after all a list, not a manifesto. In addition to what's listed here, any Western Barbie or My First Barbie, or even any iteration of Malibu Barbie would be great to see on screen. But we think this is a pretty solid, modern list of beloved looks that would be great to see in live action. Read on to see what we've chosen and be sure to let us know your favorite Barbie looks in the comments! Barbie hits theaters on July 21, 2023.

7. Flight Time Barbie (1989) (Photo: Mattel) Barbie and her myriad of careers over the years absolutely has to have a nod in the Barbie movie and the one we really want to see is any iteration of her as a pilot — but if we can get this outfit? All the better. Just look at that skirt! It's flouncy, it's fun, it has a cute little scarf. But, of course, the best reason to toss in a nod to Barbie being a pilot is Margot Robbie who starred in the short-lived television series Pan Am in 2011 where she played flight attendant Laura Cameron. Sure, there's a vintage Pan Am flight attendant Barbie… but this outfit is way cuter and we think Barbie deserves to be a pilot. After all, there was that great ad campaign for Barbie back in the day… "we girls can do anything." prevnext

6. Dream Date Barbie (1982) (Photo: Mattel) Sequins? Ruffles? Statement belt? Look that you can customize? This doll has it all and it is one of Barbie's most glamorous and iconic looks — which means we absolutely need it in the Barbie movie. Just look at it. It screams "put me on the big screen". No notes. prevnext

5. Peaches N Cream Barbie (1985) (Photo: Mattel) Another 1980s classic — the 80s were just a very good year for Barbie styles — this one may be one of the most-loved looks ever. It's even gotten the Funko POP treatment. A gorgeous peach gown with ruffled stole and that little rosette at the waist? Pure class. In a world of pink, please let Margot Robbie's Barbie have a little peach, we beg of you. prevnext

4. Great Shape Barbie (1983) (Photo: Mattel/Walmart) This one might look familiar to you, if you're a fan of Toy Story and that's because her look in the film was inspired by the 1983 Great Shape Barbie doll. It's an iconic 1980s look with the blue jumpsuit, pink belt, and striped leg-warmers. She came with little pink ballet slippers, a duffel bag and a "Barbie World of Fashion" brochure — and there was even a whole Workout Center set you could get. As we've seen in the Barbie movie teaser, a large part of Barbie's pink plastic world is represented. There's gotta be a gym in there, right? It would be great to see this iconic and beloved look — one that for many girls was their first Barbie moment — brought to life. prevnext

3. Totally Hair Barbie (1992) (Photo: Mattel) Released in 1992, this Barbie had extra long hair that reached all the way down to her toes (and came with her own Dep gel with the original release of the doll) but while the hair alone is iconic, we're here for the fashion. She came rocking a long-sleeved fitted dress with some psychedelic neon-hued graphic designs that are just, well, rad. Since we've already seen an outfit inspired by the Hot Skatin' Barbie in set photos, why not complete the neon vibe with this look? After all, this doll is one of the best-selling Barbies of all time. prevnext

2. Day-to-Night Barbie (1985) (Photo: Mattel) Originally released in 1985, the Day-to-Night Barbie was a celebration of women in the workplace during that era, coming with a pink power suit and some "business" accessories like a pink briefcase and a calculator. But the outfit also came with a hat, extra shoes and a stylish purse so Barbie could go from the office to happy hour. It's a classic look that, frankly, remains pretty great today. prevnext