Barbie: Greta Gerwig Reveals Her Favorite Line in the Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures recently released their highly anticipated live-action Barbie movie, and it was received pretty well by both fans and critics alike. Initial reactions to Barbie were pretty good, and with audiences loving it everywhere, the film became the highest-grossing film of the year so far, and it has yet to slow down. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Barbie is probably one of the most original concepts we have received in recent years, and that's all due to director Greta Gerwig's unique touch behind the camera. Gerwig has been doing press for the film and recently appeared on BBC Radio 1 to reveal her favorite line from Barbie.

"But it's funny, 'Yay, space,' to me that is the essence of Barbie," Gerwig revealed. "Like, when she did that, I remember when we shot that and she got the, like, 'Yayyyy space,' it was so funny, and it's so – you couldn't exactly explain to someone where the joke is, it just is delightful."

Barbie Star on Landing Pivotal Role

Michael Cera, who plays Allan in the Barbie movie, recently revealed how he landed the pivotal role in the film, and he even tells the story of how his manager almost turned the role down without consulting him first.

"It was a kind of very last minute casting. My manager got a call checking on my availability for it," Cera recalled. "And he called me and he said, 'I got a call about this movie. It's the Barbie movie. Greta Gerwig's directing it and it's filming in London for four months or something. So I told them you probably wouldn't want to do it because you probably don't want to go to London.' I was like, 'What?! What do you mean? Call them back.' I mean, he didn't like blow it or anything, but he's like, 'I managed their expectations that you might not wanna do it.' And I was like, 'How can I not do it? I need to do it.'"

What happens in Barbie?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters later this month. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

