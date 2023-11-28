Barbie: Margot Robbie Reveals Ryan Gosling's Improvised Line That Still Makes Her Laugh

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has said that there are hours of footage on the cutting room floor -- a result of a funny and talented cast who had numerous alternate takes along the way. Apparently, though, some of that improvisation did make its way into the final film, as star Margot Robbie says in a new interview that her favorite part of the movie was one that was improvised on the spot by Ryan Gosling, who played Ken. That's the moment when -- during a key moment in the plot -- Barbie tells Ken that she wants to be his "long-term, long-distance, low commitment casual girlfriend." After excusing himself, Ken walks around a corner and shouts "Sublime!"

That moment, apparently, wasn't scripted, and the "sublime!" took everyone by surprise. Robbie admitted that it's a little different seeing it while in character versus watching it as an audience member, but while she didn't have a dramatic reaction to the line in the movie, that doesn't mean she wasn't cracking up as soon as the camera wasn't on her.

"It's tricky because watching it on screen is one thing, but being there for the scene was a different thing," Robbie told Entertainment Tonight. "The one that I always — It was one line that Ryan improvised on the day. When he yells out 'sublime.' I wasn't prepared for that, that wasn't in the script and to this day, that makes me laugh."

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

