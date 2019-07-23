Margot Robbie Shares Why Barbie Will Be an Important Film

Margot Robbie has already charmed audiences with her portrayal of Harley Quinn, and it sounds like she’s excited to soon play another iconic character. In a recent interview with Variety, Robbie was asked about her upcoming live-action turn as Barbie, something that has been in the works for several months now. As Robbie put it, a live-action Barbie movie will have the opportunity to impact viewers in an endearing way.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids,” Robbie revealed.

Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since October, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach were recently brought on to write the picture, with Gerwig potentially directing the project.

The film was officially announced to be moving forward at Warner Bros. in January, after years of Sony attempting an adaptation starring Amy Schumer.

“Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen,” Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said at the time. “We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company.”

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery,” Robbie said in a press release at the time of the announcement. “Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president.”

