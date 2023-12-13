Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Poor Things Dominate 2024 Critics Choice Award Nominations

Critics' Choice Awards 202 nominees were announced today, and the assembly of the year's best shows and movies include a lot of familiar faces. Fan favorites like Barbie, Oppenheimer and Poor Things are well-represented. Other entires like Killers of the Flower Moon take up a lot of real estate on the nominees list along with Past Lives and The Holdovers. So, there's a lot of different tastes on display. Late arrivals to the calendar year like American Fiction, Saltburn and The Color Purple got a seat at the table for Best Picture.

Over on the individual performance nominations front, Barbie has Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling up for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor. As expected, Cillian Murphy's turn in Oppenheimer netted him some love from critics for Best Actor. May December had the entire Internet talking last week and Julianne Moore's work has her eyeing a Best Supporting Actress award. The race for Best Director is going to be wild with Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese and Yorgos Lanthimos all bunched together.

You can see the full list of nominees below.

Best Picture

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Barbie



Oppenheimer



Poor Things



Past Lives



Killers of the Flower Moon



The Color Purple



Maestro



The Holdovers



American Fiction



Saltburn



Best Actor

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer



Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Actress

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Margot Robbie, Barbie



Emma Stone, Poor Things



Carey Mulligan, Maestro



Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon



Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall



Greta Lee, Past Lives



Best Supporting Actor

(Photo: A24)

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things



Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer



Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon



Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Best Supporting Actress

(Photo: Netflix)

Julianne Moore, May December



Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer



America Ferrera, Barbie



Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Acting Ensemble

(Photo: Apple Studios)

Killers of the Flower Moon



Barbie



Oppenheimer



Air

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Best Young Actor/Actress

(Photo: Lionsgate)

Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.



Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie



Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator



Calah Lane, Wonka



Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall



Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers



Best Director

(Photo: Netflix)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro



Greta Gerwig, Barbie



Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer



Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay

(Photo: A24)

Celine Song, Past Lives



Alex Convery, Air



Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, Barbie



Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer, Maestro



David Hemingson, The Holdovers



Samy Burch, May December



Best Adapted Screenplay

(Photo: MGM)

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction



Tony McNamara, Poor Things



Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer



Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.



Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers



Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon



Best Cinematography

(Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon)

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon



Robbie Ryan, Poor Things



Linus Sandgren, Saltburn



Matthew Libatique, Maestro



Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

(Photo: Warner Bros. PIctures)

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie



James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things



Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran, Asteroid City



Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn



Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer



Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon



Best Editing

(Photo: Amazon Studios)

William Goldenberg – Air



Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer



Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things



Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon



Michelle Tesoro – Maestro



Nick Houy – Barbie



Best Costume Design

Janty Yates, David Crossman, Napoleon



Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon



Jacqueline Durran, Barbie



Lindy Hemming, Wonka



Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple



Holly Waddington, Poor Things



Best Hair and Makeup

(Photo: A24)

Priscilla



The Color Purple



Barbie

Maestro

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Best Visual Effects

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3



Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One



Oppenheimer



The Creator



Poor Things



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse



Best Comedy

(Photo: Courtesy of ORION Pictures Inc.)

Bottoms



The Holdovers



No Hard Feelings



American Fiction



Barbie



Poor Things



Best Animated Film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem



Wish



The Boy and the Heron



Elemental



Nimona



Best Foreign Language Film

Godzilla Minus One



Perfect Days



Society of the Snow



Anatomy of a Fall



The Taste of Things



The Zone of Interest



Best Song

"Peaches," The Super Mario Bros. Movie



"This Wish," Wish



"What Was I Made For," Barbie



"Dance the Night," Barbie



"I'm Just Ken," Barbie



"Road to Freedom," Rustin



Best Score

(Photo: Warner Bros./Mattel)

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Barbie



Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse



Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon



Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things



Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow



Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer



Who do you think will win these awards? Let us know down in the comments!