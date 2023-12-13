Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Poor Things Dominate 2024 Critics Choice Award Nominations

The Critics Choice Award nominations for 2024 have been revealed.

Critics' Choice Awards 202 nominees were announced today, and the assembly of the year's best shows and movies include a lot of familiar faces. Fan favorites like Barbie, Oppenheimer and Poor Things are well-represented. Other entires like Killers of the Flower Moon take up a lot of real estate on the nominees list along with Past Lives and The Holdovers. So, there's a lot of different tastes on display. Late arrivals to the calendar year like American Fiction, Saltburn and The Color Purple got a seat at the table for Best Picture.

Over on the individual performance nominations front, Barbie has Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling up for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor. As expected, Cillian Murphy's turn in Oppenheimer netted him some love from critics for Best Actor. May December had the entire Internet talking last week and Julianne Moore's work has her eyeing a Best Supporting Actress award. The race for Best Director is going to be wild with Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese and Yorgos Lanthimos all bunched together. 

You can see the full list of nominees below.

Best Picture

barbie-movie-margot-robbie-ryan-gosling.jpg
(Photo: Warner Bros.)
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Past Lives
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • The Color Purple
  • Maestro
  • The Holdovers
  • American Fiction
  • Saltburn

Best Actor

oppenheimer-cillian-murphy.jpg
(Photo: Universal Pictures)
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Actress

barbie-movie-margot-robbie.jpg
(Photo: Warner Bros.)
  • Margot Robbie, Barbie
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Greta Lee, Past Lives

Best Supporting Actor

poor-things-emma-stone-mark-ruffalo.jpg
(Photo: A24)
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
  • Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Charles Melton, May December

Best Supporting Actress

may-december-natalie-portman-julianne-moore.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)
  • Julianne Moore, May December
  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • America Ferrera, Barbie
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • Jodie Foster, Nyad
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Acting Ensemble

killers-of-the-flower-moon-clip-new.jpg
(Photo: Apple Studios)
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Air
  • The Color Purple
  • The Holdovers

Best Young Actor/Actress

are-you-there-god-its-me-margaret.jpg
(Photo: Lionsgate)
  • Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
  • Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie
  • Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator
  • Calah Lane, Wonka
  • Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Best Director

maestro-netflix-trailer-new.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)
  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig, Barbie
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay

past-lives-movie.jpg
(Photo: A24)
  • Celine Song, Past Lives
  • Alex Convery, Air
  • Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, Barbie
  • Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer, Maestro
  • David Hemingson, The Holdovers
  • Samy Burch, May December

Best Adapted Screenplay

american-fiction-jeffrey-wright.jpg
(Photo: MGM)
  • Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
  • Tony McNamara, Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
  • Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
  • Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Cinematography

killers-of-the-flower-moon-dicaprio-de-niro.jpg
(Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon)
  • Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
  • Linus Sandgren, Saltburn
  • Matthew Libatique, Maestro
  • Rodrigo Prieto, Barbie
  • Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

barbie-movie-banned-vietnam-over-china-nine-dash-line.jpg
(Photo: Warner Bros. PIctures)
  • Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Barbie
  • James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek, Poor Things
  • Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran, Asteroid City
  • Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx, Saltburn
  • Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
  • Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Editing

air-ben-affleck-rotten-tomatoes.jpg
(Photo: Amazon Studios)
  • William Goldenberg – Air
  • Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
  • Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
  • Nick Houy – Barbie

Best Costume Design

Joaquin Phoenix Napoleon
  • Janty Yates, David Crossman, Napoleon
  • Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
  • Lindy Hemming, Wonka
  • Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple
  • Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Best Hair and Makeup

priscilla-trailer-elvis-sophia-coppola-a24.jpg
(Photo: A24)
  • Priscilla
  • The Color Purple
  • Barbie
  • Maestro
  • Poor Things
  • Oppenheimer

Best Visual Effects

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3
(Photo: Marvel Studios)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Creator
  • Poor Things
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy

bottoms-movie.jpg
(Photo: Courtesy of ORION Pictures Inc.)
  • Bottoms
  • The Holdovers
  • No Hard Feelings
  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Poor Things

Best Animated Film

spider-man-across-the-spider-verse-netflix-streaming.png
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
  • Wish
  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona

Best Foreign Language Film

godzilla-minus-one.png
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Perfect Days
  • Society of the Snow
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Taste of Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Best Song

jack-black-peaches-mario-movie.png
  • "Peaches," The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • "This Wish," Wish
  • "What Was I Made For," Barbie
  • "Dance the Night," Barbie
  • "I'm Just Ken," Barbie
  • "Road to Freedom," Rustin

Best Score

barbie-ryan-gosling-ken-song.jpg
(Photo: Warner Bros./Mattel)
  • Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
  • Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
  • Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow
  • Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Who do you think will win these awards? Let us know down in the comments!

