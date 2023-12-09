Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Lost in All 7 Categories at The Game Awards

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 unfortunately was not a winner in any capacity at The Game Awards. Over the last decade or so, Insomniac Games has risen up as one of the most successful video game developers out there. They're constantly putting together high-quality action/adventure games that package engaging gameplay with meaningful stories across games like Sunset Overdrive, Ratchet and Clank, and of course, the Spider-Man games. The developer's take on Spider-Man was such a hit that it resulted in PlayStation fully acquiring the studio and Marvel trusted the team to make a new Wolverine game, which is expected to be the studio's next release.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was a huge hit and is the fastest selling PlayStation game to date. On top of that, it received amazing reviews and dominated social media discussion for several weeks. The game went on to be nominated for 7 awards at The Game Awards including Game of the Year, Best Performance, and more. Many expected the game would at least win one of these awards, especially after Yuri Lowenthal's performance as Peter Parker was praised. Unfortunately, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 didn't win a single award at the show and instead, games like Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 swept in a lot of the categories that Spider-Man was nominated in. Of course, that doesn't mean Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a bad game. The fact it was nominated alongside so many other fantastic games is telling of its quality. 2023 was a stacked year and it was pretty much a guarantee that deserving games would get snubbed. It's also telling games like Starfield weren't nominated and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor went home empty handed too.

It has been a great year for games, so much so that a lot of folks believe it may be one of the best years in gaming to date. There was something for everyone this year and a lot of long-awaited sequels were finally released. Ultimately, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 can find comfort in the fact that if this wasn't such a standout year, it probably would have nabbed some awards.