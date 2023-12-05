Loki Receives Four Critics Choice Awards Nominations

Loki Season 2 is up for four different Critics Choice Awards. The nominations for the show were announced today and Tom Hiddleston's MCU character is a name that pops up multiple times. Loki Season 2 is nominated for Best Drama Series, Best Actor In A Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series, and Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series. That's a lot of love for the MCU's latest Disney+ show. Hiddleston is also not alone in his recognition as Ke Huy Quan's Ouroboros and Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie get some love as well. Judging by the Marvel fans online, Loki is one of the most crowd-pleasing efforts in The Multiverse Saga so far.

None of the Disney+ series have managed to capture top prizes so far. WandaVision probably got the closest. But, Loki Season 2 could be a surprising nomination at other awards shows this year. Hiddleston is a celebrated actor playing the role that audiences have come to love over a decade of these stories. There's so much energy behind Loki right now that some fans online have suggested that Loki get a Season 3 so that the God of Stories can herald the franchise through the rest of the Multiverse Saga on the way to Avengers: Secret Wars. Now, there's no guarantee of that happening now. But, anything is possible in the multiverse.

What Made Loki Season 2 So Successful?

(Photo: Gareth Gatrell)

When it comes to the runaway success Loki Season 2 enjoyed, one of the writers for the show thinks they can explain the phenomenon. In an interview with ScreenRant, head writer Eric Martin argued that it can really come down to "making things people want to see." He also talked about how much of the series was absolutely planned out from the beginning and that helped them achieve the heights that the Disney+ show has enjoyed as well.

"At the end of the day, it just comes down to making things that people want to see. And I haven't noticed less engagement, because my experience is all with Loki. I'm not sure with anything else, but I haven't seen any dip in enthusiasm," Martin said. "I've seen an increase. The fans of the show seemed like they've only gotten more excited about it. So, I don't know what to read. We can all kind of decipher that how we will. But I think we made a good show and people like it. At the end of the day, that's what it's about–you make something that's quality. You can connect with the audience, and the audience is going to connect with you."

What Happened In Loki Season 2?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returned as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing.

Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Do you think Loki will end up winning? Let us know down in the comments!