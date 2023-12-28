Barbie Misses President Obama's Best of 2023 List

President Obama released his Best of 2023 movie list and Barbie didn't make the cut. Fans online are shocked and applauding the move in equal measure. On Twitter, the former Head of State listed American Symphony, Leave the World Behind and Rustin as his three favorite features of the year. Along with those selections, the other movies selected were Oppenheimer, American Fiction, Monster, Past Lives, Air, Polite Society, A Thousand and One, Blackberry, and The Holdovers. Obama would admit that there is some favoritism at work with the first three on the list. But, yeah, no Barbie does sting a little bit. Read his rationale right here!

For our money, Barbie was a great time at the theater this summer. ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum reviewed Greta Gerwig's show-stopper a couple of months ago. In her piece, she argued that Barbie is more than just a pretty face, but a movie that really sticks with you.

Earlier this year, writers and actors went on strike to advocate for better working conditions and protections. It led to important changes that will transform the industry for the better.



Here are some films that reflect their hard work over the last year — including some like… pic.twitter.com/TMH9LeQgsT — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 27, 2023

"Barbie is quite possibly Gerwig's best film to date. It is insightful, hilarious, and packed with thoughtful commentary as well as an incredible amount of Easter eggs and one-liners that will reward audiences of every age and opinion on Barbie, not just on the first watch, but on multiple rewatches," Drum said. "Barbie pulls off the near-impossible task of taking what could have been merely a capitalist IP-driven cash grab and turned it into a celebration of and commentary on culture that gives the audience permission and encouragement to challenge not only everything they think Barbie represents, but what the world asks of us mere humans as well so that we never go back into the box again."

