Barbie Star Ryan Gosling Goes Full Ken When Taking the Spotlight (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. Pictures is gearing up to release their next big movie, with the live-action adaptation of Barbie being released in theaters later this month. Barbie will feature a star-studded cast that is being led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and it is being helmed by Greta Gerwig (Little Woman, Ladybird). Initial reactions to Barbie have been pretty solid, and from everything we've seen in the trailers, it's going to be a hilarious time at the movie theater. Gosling definitely feels like one of the best things we've seen in Barbie's marketing so far, and this is one of the first times that he gets to flex his goofiness. ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak recently had the chance to chat with Gosling and Robbie as they are doing the press tour for the film, and she asked Gosling how it felt to explore his goofiness in Barbie. The actor also ends up going "full Ken" to get the attention off of Ken and back on Barbie.

"Yeah, it was," Gosling revealed about finally getting to be goofy in a movie. "I mean, you know, Greta [Gerwig] and Margot [Robbie] are really brilliant, you know, and this whole piece is so brilliant because it's so fun, it's so inclusive, and it's just a fun ride if you want to go on it. But there's so much more to it. You know, it's like one of those magic eye pictures. Like if you cross your eyes a little bit, you see the boat that's hiding in there or whatever."

"The Ken in me can't stand for this to be about Ken anymore. We're here talking about Barbie." Gosling added when Robbie praised him for being multifaceted.

What is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters later this month. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21st. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Barbie movie as we learn them!

What do you think about Ryan Gosling's comments? Are you excited to see him as Ken in Barbie? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!