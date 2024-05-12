The Garfield Movie First Reactions Praise Chris Pratt in Purr-Fect Family Film
Chris Pratt (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) stars in Garfield's first theatrical feature since 2006.
The cat's out of the bag. The social media embargo for The Garfield Movie ended on Sunday, and the first U.S. and U.K. audiences to see the Chris Pratt-voiced fat cat on the big screen are praising the "hiss-terical" heist movie. (The CG-animated movie has already opened in 22 other markets, including Mexico and Germany, where Garfield took a bite out of the competition as the No. 1 movie at the box office.)
The Garfield Movie is "a purrrfect adventure, layered with whisker-twitching humor and heartwarming moments just like a perfectly-crafted lasagna," reads one reaction adding that the movie "offers layers of enjoyment for viewers of all ages to devour." Another praised Garfield's first fully-animated theatrical movie as "the best animated film of the year so far," while others wrote that the movie makes up for its "somewhat formulaic plot" with heart and humor.
However, not all reviews were so positive. One critic praised Pratt for a "great and dynamic performance" as the lazy, lasagna-loving and Monday-hating comic-strip cat, but remarked that the Super Mario Bros. Movie star's turn as Garfield is "not enough to save this trainwreck." Another wrote that Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson, who voices Garfield's deadbeat dad, are "perfectly cast" as feline father and son.
The new movie from director Mark Dindal (The Emperor's New Groove, Chicken Little) follows indoor cat Garfield on a wild outdoor adventure after an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father — scruffy street cat Vic (Jackson) – that sends Garfield and dim-witted dog Odie (Harvey Guillèn) on a hilarious, high-stakes heist.
Critics' full Garfield Movie reviews will release on May 19, the same day early access screenings will take place in select theaters. The Garfield Movie — also featuring the voices of Hannah Waddingham (The Fall Guy), Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), Bown Yang (SNL), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Snoop Dogg (The Underdoggs), and Nicholas Hoult as Jon — is in U.S. theaters May 24.
#GarfieldMovie is a bright colourful buddy comedy that kept the kids engaged throughout.
Funny voice work and sharp, snappy animation.
Like a lasagna the film has layers of enjoyment for all ages!
See it in cinemas May 24th! @SonyPicturesUK @GarfieldMovie @getyourcomicon pic.twitter.com/yfHb8ISzY8— Matt Harris (@mattsimplythat) May 12, 2024
The Garfield Movie: Chris Pratt brings a load of charisma and wit to Jim Davis’ iconic orange tabby in a film that has a somewhat formulaic plot, but makes up for it with its heartfelt moments. It has a few laughs in there and a great supporting voice cast. 7/10 #TheGarfieldMovie pic.twitter.com/dpDj00b2xd— Sean Bradley (@SeanB102) May 12, 2024
The social media embargo has indeed lifted, so I can now tell you what an absolute MESS #TheGarfieldMovie is. Not like we expected anything different. However, Pratt’s does a nice job. He delivers a great and dynamic performance, but that is not enough to save this trainwreck. pic.twitter.com/Ex7yAb269E— Lewis (Taylor’s Version) (@lpowell092020) May 12, 2024
Love at first bite..Mark Dindal’s #GarfieldMovie is a Purrrfect Adventure, layered with whisker-twitching humour & heartwarming moments.Just like a perfectly crafted lasagna,#TheGarfieldMovie offers layers of enjoyment for viewers of all ages to devour. 🧡🍝 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rRTtwVr8cF— Liam Dearden (@liamdearden) May 12, 2024
The animation from @dneg is top-notch throughout #TheGarfieldmovie with vibrant colours & sharp,snappy visuals that bring Jim Davis’s iconic comic strip to life in a captivating way.@prattprattpratt brings this lasagna-loving cynical orange tabby to life! @hanwaddingham shines 🧡 pic.twitter.com/kiBQxz16Ef— Liam Dearden (@liamdearden) May 12, 2024
#TheGarfieldMovie is the best animated film of the year so far. An adorable adventure with some strong emotional beats that despite some flaws, manages to perfectly please its target audience.
Full review on May 19th! 🐈 pic.twitter.com/ZolPtcRWQW— The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) May 12, 2024
Are you a fan of cats, cheese or just love Garfield, then watch The Garfield Movie. #GarfieldMovie is beautifully animated with Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson perfectly casted as their respective counterparts.
It’s a heist film filled with humour and love that you’ll adore pic.twitter.com/9bIeYbTudJ— Chris 🦦 #VENOMANIACS 🔜 Cannes (@LuminousDagger) May 12, 2024