Barbie's Best Song Almost Had a Much Smaller Role in the Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures released what some call the movie of the summer with Barbie, and fans have been going out in droves to see it. Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as Ken, has already passed a billion dollars at the box office, becoming the year's highest-grossing movie. The film had a lot of competition, like Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Oppenheimer, but quickly left them in the dust, thanks to some of the fantastic performances from the cast. One of the fan-favorite moments from Barbie has to be Ken's (Gosling) significant musical number "I'm Just Ken," the song's writer reveals that it almost had a much smaller role in the movie. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mark Ronson details how the song ended up in the climax of the film.

"It went from being this song that was maybe gonna be played somewhere in the film to this song that they built this epic battle around," Ronson said before explaining how he "instantly knew" what the song should be. "[She's] like, 'We love that song — actually, can you make it longer?' So we're essentially scoring 11 minutes just around the Ken song."

Ryan Gosling on Exploring Goofiness of Ken in Barbie

Gosling recently had the chance to speak with us about playing Ken and finally getting to be goofy in a movie where he appears. The actor had nothing but praise for Gerwig and Robbie and how they approached Barbie.

"Yeah, it was," Gosling revealed about finally getting to be goofy in a movie. "I mean, you know, Greta [Gerwig] and Margot [Robbie] are really brilliant, you know, and this whole piece is so brilliant because it's so fun, it's so inclusive, and it's just a fun ride if you want to go on it. But there's so much more to it. You know, it's like one of those magic eye pictures. Like if you cross your eyes a little bit, you see the boat that's hiding in there or whatever."

What is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which has already arrived in theaters. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

