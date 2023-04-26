Batman Fan Art Imagines Charlie Cox as the Dark Knight Instead of Robert Pattinson

Charlie Cox and Robert Pattinson came up in acting together as they were both roommates at the beginning of their careers. Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield also loved the two, and they have all gone on to star in superhero roles. Cox is currently filming his second series as Daredevil with Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again, and Pattinson is getting ready to film The Batman– Part II. One fan thought it would be cool to imagine if the actors swapped roles and even created some new fan art of how they could look. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Bobby_Art has been creating some What if?... inspired fan art pieces that show how Pattinson could look as Daredevil and how Cox could look as Batman. In the latest piece of fan art, we see Cox get a classic Batman look as well as a dressy Bruce Wayne look equipped with a bow tie. While this probably will never happen in real life, it sure is fun to look at and imagine the possibilities.

You can check out the fan art below.

What Has Charlie Cox Said About His Daredevil Return?

"I've loved every minute of it," Cox told ComicBook.com last year. "And right now I'm just buzzing that it's kind of happening again, it's starting up again. And I don't know where it's going, I don't know how much involvement I'm going to have, I don't know what it's leading to, but it feels like we're born again. And so I feel like I'm getting a second chance at the dream job that has... I refer to it as, "There's the gift that keeps on giving." It's been so good to me, I've had such a good time doing it, I love playing the character, I love the stories. I've been doing other stuff, I've been working on my kids, but about a month ago, I re-upped my Marvel Unlimited account. And I started reading the comics from the beginning again, which I haven't done since we started the show all those years ago."

When Will The Batman– Part II Be Released?

The Batman– Part II was officially announced when Gunn and Safran revealed their DC Universe slate along with the films release date. Reeves previously discussed his future plans for the character.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Batman– Part II will hit theaters in October 3, 2025!

What do you think about the fan art? Could you see Charlie Cox as Batman? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!