Batman Fans are Ecstatic that Ben Affleck is Returning

The internet erupted in joy this afternoon after it was confirmed the upcoming The Flash movie will have more than one Batman, with Ben Affleck set to return as the Dark Knight once again in a new DC film. Long though to be out of the superhero game entirely, director Andy Muschietti confirmed that the actor will be back for the movie and will star alongside Ezra Miller.

"His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he's also very vulnerable," Muschietti said. "He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance."

Muschietti added, "He's a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before. It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."

The Flash is currently scheduled to be released on June 2, 2022, the film's panel at the DC FanDome digital event will take place at 2:40 PM ET on Saturday, August 22.