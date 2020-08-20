Batman Fans are Ecstatic that Ben Affleck is Returning
The internet erupted in joy this afternoon after it was confirmed the upcoming The Flash movie will have more than one Batman, with Ben Affleck set to return as the Dark Knight once again in a new DC film. Long though to be out of the superhero game entirely, director Andy Muschietti confirmed that the actor will be back for the movie and will star alongside Ezra Miller. For many DC fans this was both the day they knew would come and for other it was a surprise they never expected to happen, resulting in a lot of jovial tweets from the online community. We've collected some of the best responses below!
"His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he's also very vulnerable," Muschietti said. "He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance."
Muschietti added, "He's a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before. It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."
The Flash is currently scheduled to be released on June 2, 2022, the film's panel at the DC FanDome digital event will take place at 2:40 PM ET on Saturday, August 22.
My Batman is back
prevnext
Ben Affleck with a flash Shirt. He's been teasing us for months now! My Batman is back in Flash! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zEYK4c1gbp— Bruised Wayne (@bruisedwayne69) August 20, 2020
So happy for this guy
prevnext
Ben Affleck is sober, in a healthy relationship, and coming back as Batman. I’m so fucking happy for this guy. pic.twitter.com/qefVOMYgEy— |Blake| The Villain (@Enemies_Allies) August 20, 2020
Surprise b*****
prevnext
Ben Affleck said pic.twitter.com/0jbF66Rm05— Oracle (@4eyedRaven) August 20, 2020
All the cowls
prevnext
Affleck, Pattinson, and Keaton are all gonna be wearing their cowls on the screen as THE BATMAN around the same time. pic.twitter.com/N4sfm2qWUv— Walt (@UberKryptonian) August 20, 2020
#23
prevnext
Zack Snyder & Ben Affleck in 2020 pic.twitter.com/kSDutQfv1x— TheNiceCast (@TheNiceCast_) August 20, 2020
truly shook
prevnext
I’m truly shook. Honestly more shook than when the Snyder Cut was announced because I knew it was coming. I had no idea about Affleck returning.— Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) August 20, 2020
I'm on my way
prevnext
BEN AFFLECK REALLY SAID pic.twitter.com/vHZaLmRW5I— sabrina🦇 3 days🦇 (@nightwaynes) August 20, 2020
I'm crying
prevnext
"it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.” - Andy Muschietti
I'm crying pic.twitter.com/kBljyzqjbV— Alex (@speedsfxrce) August 20, 2020
ANYTHING is possible
prevnext
the Snyder Cut is coming out, Ben Affleck's playing Batman again.. ANYTHING is possible at DC right now— Alex (@speedsfxrce) August 20, 2020
nature is healing
prev
The Snyder Cut, The Batman, Batfleck, Ben Affleck, and Amy Adams all trending in the same day. nature is healing pic.twitter.com/PRzYhEJBY2— Alex (@speedsfxrce) August 20, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.