Batman Forever Schumacher Cut Fans Are Freaking Out Over Val Kilmer Attending DC FanDome
DC Comics fans had been seeking the release of Zack Snyder's original cut of Justice League for years, with their wishes being granted earlier this year when it was announced that the project would debut on HBO Max in 2021. This confirmation ignited a number of other campaigns seeking the release of various other unseen versions of movies, which includes the director's cut of Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever. On August 22nd, the DC FanDome event is slated to offer audiences first looks at upcoming DC Extended Universe projects, with the confirmation that Val Kilmer will be attending the event igniting hopes that this could be connected to updates about the Schumacher Cut of Batman Forever.
Schumacher's original cut of Batman Forever runs a reported 170 minutes, though the theatrical cut runs only 130 minutes, with the cut footage reportedly conveying a much moodier and more dramatic exploration of Bruce Wayne's fractured psyche. In addition to news of Zack Snyder's Justice League coming to HBO Max next year, Schumacher passed away earlier this year, igniting even more interest in seeing his abandoned version of the film.
VAL KILMER AT FANDOME?!?!?!?!? #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut https://t.co/zTM6khEN5F— Filippo (@Filq2001) August 7, 2020
Between Batfleck content from ZSJL, The New Batman game, and The Batman teaser, WHAT A TIME TO BE A BATMAN STAN WE EATING GOOD AT FANDOME— sabrina🦇 (@nightwaynes) August 7, 2020
@valkilmer will be at DC FANDOME August 22nd
To talk about Batman Forever I persume & maybe even to announce The Schumacher Cut
Let's wait and see but also let's HOPE#ReleaseTheSchumacherCut #DCFanDome— RTSchumacherCut (@SchumacherRt) August 7, 2020
Why is Val Kilmer on the DC Fandome guest star list?
Hmmmmmm...Schumacher Cut announcement?— BATSOURCE 🦇 (@Bat_Source) August 7, 2020
I saw Val Kilmer too. Maybe Batman Forever Joel Schumacher Cut? It would be a great way to pay tribute to him. I mean why else would he be here? https://t.co/U4mIXh30lT— Jared (L IS REAL) (@JaredTheDog) August 7, 2020
Val Kilmer will be at DC Fandome👀 does that mean the Schumacher Cut!?!?!— Time Slave (@Clarkinator64) August 7, 2020
Are we just gonna overlook that Val Kilmer is apart of DC Fandome?— Mark (@itscrayolabich) August 7, 2020
Val Kilmer will be at DC Fandome 👀
So possibly can we get a tease or info on the directors cut of Batman Forever.
A tribute panel for Joel Schumacher would be something 🕊#ReleaseTheSchumacherCut #ForeverBeTriumphant #BatmanForever #DCFanDome @hbomax @ATT pic.twitter.com/8ZUF8uEwhf— RTSchumacherCut (@CutSchumacher) August 7, 2020
Wait a minute Val Kilmer on the DC Fandome guest star list?
...Schumacher Cut announcement?— Aqeel DC #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@AqeelDC) August 7, 2020
If Val Kilmer is going to be at DC FANDOME to announce the Schumacher cut to honor Joel , I’ll be happy pic.twitter.com/oLvQGO1i3r— Joe Fanatic ʬ⁸⁴ BLM (@joefanatic27) August 7, 2020
