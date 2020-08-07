Batman Forever Schumacher Cut Fans Are Freaking Out Over Val Kilmer Attending DC FanDome

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

DC Comics fans had been seeking the release of Zack Snyder's original cut of Justice League for years, with their wishes being granted earlier this year when it was announced that the project would debut on HBO Max in 2021. This confirmation ignited a number of other campaigns seeking the release of various other unseen versions of movies, which includes the director's cut of Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever. On August 22nd, the DC FanDome event is slated to offer audiences first looks at upcoming DC Extended Universe projects, with the confirmation that Val Kilmer will be attending the event igniting hopes that this could be connected to updates about the Schumacher Cut of Batman Forever.

Schumacher's original cut of Batman Forever runs a reported 170 minutes, though the theatrical cut runs only 130 minutes, with the cut footage reportedly conveying a much moodier and more dramatic exploration of Bruce Wayne's fractured psyche. In addition to news of Zack Snyder's Justice League coming to HBO Max next year, Schumacher passed away earlier this year, igniting even more interest in seeing his abandoned version of the film.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Kilmer coming to DC FanDome on August 22nd!