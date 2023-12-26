Batman Returns Trends as Internet Remembers It as a Christmas Movie Favorite

As the masses argue whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie, the Twittersphere is celebrating the holiday by discussing the validity of Batman Returns' place in the holiday film pantheon. So many were talking about the Christmas themes of the Tim Burton picture, in fact, the film became a worldwide trend on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The movie, set during the holidays, features Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader, a role he recently reprised in DC's new The Flash. Earlier this year, new DC Studios boss James Gunn teased the possibility of Keaton's return as Batman.

"There's always possibilities," Gunn expanded on that, noting that "We are a multiverse still."

Gunn continued, "But the main thing that we're focusing on right now is creating the universe that people put their feet into. And then out of that, if we want to have Multiverse Tales, which I actually know one of the things we're working on does have a Multiverse Tale, is we'll have that in there."

