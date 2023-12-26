Batman Returns Trends as Internet Remembers It as a Christmas Movie Favorite
The internet can't stop talking about its favorite Christmas film.
As the masses argue whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie, the Twittersphere is celebrating the holiday by discussing the validity of Batman Returns' place in the holiday film pantheon. So many were talking about the Christmas themes of the Tim Burton picture, in fact, the film became a worldwide trend on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
The movie, set during the holidays, features Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader, a role he recently reprised in DC's new The Flash. Earlier this year, new DC Studios boss James Gunn teased the possibility of Keaton's return as Batman.
"There's always possibilities," Gunn expanded on that, noting that "We are a multiverse still."
Gunn continued, "But the main thing that we're focusing on right now is creating the universe that people put their feet into. And then out of that, if we want to have Multiverse Tales, which I actually know one of the things we're working on does have a Multiverse Tale, is we'll have that in there."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Batman returns is a Christmas movie 🎄🎥 pic.twitter.com/n3VDs7ikWH— Jon Di Bella (@jondibella) December 25, 2023
Merry Batman Returns to all of you! pic.twitter.com/fFjepp2hcu— metal queer solid 2 🇵🇸 (@bloodborne52) December 25, 2023
The Die Hard thing is true, but done to death. Batman Returns is a Christmas movie. pic.twitter.com/NpA7W02xAx— Indigo Gaming (@TheIndigoGaming) December 26, 2023
Batman Returns is 100% a christmas movie 😭pic.twitter.com/aPC7ycYafm— ²¹' 💫 (@utdcrimszn) December 24, 2023
Annual reminder that Batman Returns is a Christmas movie pic.twitter.com/1a9RdXC2tc— DC Motherbox (@DCMotherbox) December 25, 2023
Batman Returns (1992) pic.twitter.com/BbmyylQLrl— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) December 25, 2023
Batman Returns is streaming both on Max and Tubi.prev