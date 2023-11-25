Batman: Mark Hamill Reveals If He'll Return as the Joker

Batman: The Animated Series star Mark Hamill says that he's done playing The Joker. During an appearance at Fan Expo San Francisco, the actor told fans that the iconic laugh will just have to live on in their memories. Hamill said, "Without Batman, crime has no punchline." This is a moving sentiment after the death of Kevin Conroy last year. The Batman actor's passing saw a wave of fan tribute pour out all over social media. Conroy and Hamill had a deep friendship as opposite sides of that struggle for Gotham city. A lot of fans consider the duo the default voices of Batman and The Joker. Now, hearing the two dueling comes with a bit off sadness.

Back when news of Conroy's passing was reported. DC Comics and the Joker actor offered a statement on their friend. The Batman: The Animated Series star delivered a lasting tribute. "Kevin was perfection," Hamill recalled when asked about the actor. "He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated."

Hamill Says Goodbye To Iconic Chacters

(Photo: Disney+)

Joker isn't even the most high-profile role that Hamill has said goodbye to in the last few months. Earlier this year, he told CBS Sunday Morning that he was fine with letting Luke Skywalker go. It's an emotional thing for a performer so closely associated with one character. He appeared as a surprise in The Mandalorian a while back. But, honestly, Hamill would be okay with Lucasfilm deciding to cast a younger actor to be the Jedi hero moving forward. After all, he's not getting any younger, and the curiosity about who would get cast has the star intrigued.

"I had my time, and that's good," Hamill smiled. "But that's enough… Well, you never say never. I just don't see any reason to. Let me put it that way: I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don't need Luke anymore. Yeah. Well, I don't care ... I mean, the truth of the matter is, I never really expected to be remembered for anything. I just wanted to make a living doing what I liked. And I thought, 'Well, it could be worse. I could be, like, known as being the best actor who ever played Adolf Hitler, you know?' At least Luke is an admirable fellow!"

What Else Has Hamill Been In Lately?

(Photo: Netflix)

If you're hurting for more from Hamill, then you should check out The Fall of the House of Usher over on Netflix. The beloved actor teamed with Mike Flanagan to deliver one of the major Tv hits of the fall. Adapting Edgar Allen Poe is no easy set, but The Fall of the House of Usher seemed to pull it off with aplomb. TUDUM caught up with Hamill to discuss his role, It seems like that kind of terrifying character is right in the Joker actor's wheelhouse.

"I was intrigued by the fact that they would consider me for this part," Hamill explained. "Why would they think of me? That's thinking outside the box, and I love doing quirky, unexpected things and things that I haven't done before."

"I am an unabashed fan of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and, by the time they approached me for this, I'd also seen Midnight Mass, which was a great departure," he added. "The first two were sort of linked in that they're in the world of ghosts. But with Midnight Mass he went full horror, and I just loved all three of them. So, at first, I thought, 'Well, I'd want to watch this.'"

Who is your favorite Joker actor? Let us know down in the comments!