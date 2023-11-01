Prime Video Adds Five More DC Movies
November 1st saw Batman, Catwoman, and several other DC movies return to Amazon's streaming service.
Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery started licensing some of its biggest films and TV shows to other streaming services, a move that saw a slew of live-action DC movies end up on Amazon's Prime Video. The Batman, Joker, Wonder Woman, and quite a few others suddenly appeared on Prime Video in September. The four Batman films from the '80s and '90s were among that lineup, but they exited Prime Video after a short time. Now, starting Wednesday, they're back.
The November lineup for Prime Video saw quite a few titles heading to the streaming service, many of which arrived at the start of the month on Wednesday. On November 1st, all four of the original Batman films returned to Prime Video. 1989's Batman movie, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin are all now available on the service, along with the Halle Berry Catwoman film.
Just Added to Prime Video
The DC movies are just a handful of the films that arrived on Prime Video at the start of November. Here's the full list of titles that hit the streaming service on November 1st:
10 Things I Hate About You
12 Dates of Christmas
17 Again
2 Fast 2 Furious
A Christmas in Vermont
A Christmas Wedding Tail
A Family Thing
A Home of Our Own
All The President's Men
Allan Quatermain And The Lost City Of Gold
Along Came a Spider
An American In Paris
Annapolis
Bad Influence
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Braveheart
Breakheart Pass
Catwoman
Chaplin
Chicago
Christmas Cupid
Christmas with the Kranks
Coffy
Conan O'Brien Can't Stop
Courageous
Crank
Deck The Halls
Desperate Hours
Dom Hemingway
Eight Crazy Nights
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Fat Albert
Fatal Attraction
Foxy Brown
Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas
Heaven Is For Real
Hollow Man
Hope Springs
How to Train Your Dragon
Igor
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Just Go With It
Killing Them Softly
Knight And Day
Little Fockers
Love & Other Drugs
Man of the West
Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Mortal Kombat (2021)
No Way Out
Notting Hill
Radio Days
Raging Bull
Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Same Time, Next Christmas
Scrooged
Shark Tale
She-Devil
Showgirls
Surviving Christmas
That Awkward Moment
The Babysitter
The Bodyguard
The Dogs Of War
The Eiger Sanction
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fault in Our Stars
The Gospel According to André
The Horse Soldiers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Package
The Perfect Holiday
The Prince of Egypt
The Running Man
The Terminal
The Uninvited
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot
Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie
Two Weeks
Uncle Buck
Unforgiven
Untamed Heart
Valkyrie
Veggietales: Christmas Sing-Along Songs!
Veggietales: It's A Meaningful Life
Veggietales: Merry Larry and the True Light of Christmas
Veggietales: Saint Nicholas – A Story of Joyful Giving
Veggietales: The Best Christmas Gift
Veggietales: The Little Drummer Boy
Veggietales: The Star of Christmas
Veggietales: The Toy That Saved Christmas
Vera Cruz
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Wild Hogs
Windtalkers
Witness For The Prosecution
You Again