Prime Video Adds Five More DC Movies

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery started licensing some of its biggest films and TV shows to other streaming services, a move that saw a slew of live-action DC movies end up on Amazon's Prime Video. The Batman, Joker, Wonder Woman, and quite a few others suddenly appeared on Prime Video in September. The four Batman films from the '80s and '90s were among that lineup, but they exited Prime Video after a short time. Now, starting Wednesday, they're back.

The November lineup for Prime Video saw quite a few titles heading to the streaming service, many of which arrived at the start of the month on Wednesday. On November 1st, all four of the original Batman films returned to Prime Video. 1989's Batman movie, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin are all now available on the service, along with the Halle Berry Catwoman film.

Just Added to Prime Video

The DC movies are just a handful of the films that arrived on Prime Video at the start of November. Here's the full list of titles that hit the streaming service on November 1st:

10 Things I Hate About You

12 Dates of Christmas

17 Again

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Christmas in Vermont

A Christmas Wedding Tail

A Family Thing

A Home of Our Own

All The President's Men

Allan Quatermain And The Lost City Of Gold

Along Came a Spider

An American In Paris

Annapolis

Bad Influence

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Braveheart

Breakheart Pass

Catwoman

Chaplin

Chicago

Christmas Cupid

Christmas with the Kranks

Coffy

Conan O'Brien Can't Stop

Courageous

Crank

Deck The Halls

Desperate Hours

Dom Hemingway

Eight Crazy Nights

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fat Albert

Fatal Attraction

Foxy Brown

Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas

Heaven Is For Real

Hollow Man

Hope Springs

How to Train Your Dragon

Igor

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Just Go With It

Killing Them Softly

Knight And Day

Little Fockers

Love & Other Drugs

Man of the West

Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

No Way Out

Notting Hill

Radio Days

Raging Bull

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

Same Time, Next Christmas

Scrooged

Shark Tale

She-Devil

Showgirls

Surviving Christmas

That Awkward Moment

The Babysitter

The Bodyguard

The Dogs Of War

The Eiger Sanction

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fault in Our Stars

The Gospel According to André

The Horse Soldiers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Package

The Perfect Holiday

The Prince of Egypt

The Running Man

The Terminal

The Uninvited

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot

Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie

Two Weeks

Uncle Buck

Unforgiven

Untamed Heart

Valkyrie

Veggietales: Christmas Sing-Along Songs!

Veggietales: It's A Meaningful Life

Veggietales: Merry Larry and the True Light of Christmas

Veggietales: Saint Nicholas – A Story of Joyful Giving

Veggietales: The Best Christmas Gift

Veggietales: The Little Drummer Boy

Veggietales: The Star of Christmas

Veggietales: The Toy That Saved Christmas

Vera Cruz

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Wild Hogs

Windtalkers

Witness For The Prosecution

You Again