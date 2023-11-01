Prime Video Adds Five More DC Movies

November 1st saw Batman, Catwoman, and several other DC movies return to Amazon's streaming service.

By Charlie Ridgely

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery started licensing some of its biggest films and TV shows to other streaming services, a move that saw a slew of live-action DC movies end up on Amazon's Prime Video. The Batman, Joker, Wonder Woman, and quite a few others suddenly appeared on Prime Video in September. The four Batman films from the '80s and '90s were among that lineup, but they exited Prime Video after a short time. Now, starting Wednesday, they're back.

The November lineup for Prime Video saw quite a few titles heading to the streaming service, many of which arrived at the start of the month on Wednesday. On November 1st, all four of the original Batman films returned to Prime Video. 1989's Batman movie, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin are all now available on the service, along with the Halle Berry Catwoman film.

Just Added to Prime Video

The DC movies are just a handful of the films that arrived on Prime Video at the start of November. Here's the full list of titles that hit the streaming service on November 1st:

10 Things I Hate About You 
12 Dates of Christmas
17 Again
2 Fast 2 Furious
A Christmas in Vermont
A Christmas Wedding Tail
A Family Thing
A Home of Our Own
All The President's Men
Allan Quatermain And The Lost City Of Gold 
Along Came a Spider
An American In Paris
Annapolis 
Bad Influence 
Batman 
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever 
Batman Returns
Braveheart 
Breakheart Pass
Catwoman
Chaplin 
Chicago
Christmas Cupid 
Christmas with the Kranks 
Coffy 
Conan O'Brien Can't Stop 
Courageous 
Crank
Deck The Halls 
Desperate Hours 
Dom Hemingway
Eight Crazy Nights 
Fast & Furious 
Fast Five 
Fat Albert
Fatal Attraction 
Foxy Brown 
Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas
Heaven Is For Real
Hollow Man 
Hope Springs 
How to Train Your Dragon 
Igor 
Jurassic Park 
Jurassic Park III 
Just Go With It 
Killing Them Softly 
Knight And Day 
Little Fockers
Love & Other Drugs 
Man of the West 
Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World 
Meet the Fockers 
Meet the Parents 
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Mortal Kombat (2021)
No Way Out
Notting Hill 
Radio Days
Raging Bull 
Richie Rich's Christmas Wish 
Same Time, Next Christmas
Scrooged 
Shark Tale
She-Devil 
Showgirls 
Surviving Christmas
That Awkward Moment 
The Babysitter
The Bodyguard 
The Dogs Of War
The Eiger Sanction 
The Fast and the Furious 
The Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fault in Our Stars 
The Gospel According to André
The Horse Soldiers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park 
The Other Boleyn Girl 
The Package 
The Perfect Holiday 
The Prince of Egypt 
The Running Man
The Terminal
The Uninvited
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot 
Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie
Two Weeks 
Uncle Buck
Unforgiven 
Untamed Heart 
Valkyrie
Veggietales: Christmas Sing-Along Songs! 
Veggietales: It's A Meaningful Life 
Veggietales: Merry Larry and the True Light of Christmas
Veggietales: Saint Nicholas – A Story of Joyful Giving
Veggietales: The Best Christmas Gift 
Veggietales: The Little Drummer Boy
Veggietales: The Star of Christmas 
Veggietales: The Toy That Saved Christmas
Vera Cruz 
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Wild Hogs
Windtalkers
Witness For The Prosecution 
You Again 

