Batman and Robin Star Vivica A. Fox Responds to George Clooney's Shocking The Flash Cameo

Speaking with ComicBook.com ahead of the debut of her new series The Interrogation Room, award-winning actress Vivica A. Fox, who played Miss B. Haven in 1998's Batman and Robin, was shocked to learn that her onetime co-star had returned to their ironic role. For those who missed it, The Flash featured a brief cameo by George Clooney, returning to the role of Bruce Wayne for the first time in 25 years and in spite of his numerous tongue-in-cheek (or not?) apologies for Batman & Robin, a movie he says almost killed the Dark Knight's film franchise.

After admitting nobody had yet told her about Clooney's cameo, Fox asked for a play-by-play. Describing Clooney's Batman as "the one that people didn't like so much, believe it or not," she praised his work ethic and said she felt bad for the way the movie has been treated over the years.

"It's sad, because he tried! He did a good job," Fox said of Clooney's performance. "I don't know, maybe just toward the end, they were tired of the franchise. But I had a great time filming it with him and Arnold. It was awesome."

In fairness, Clooney is rarely singled out as the problem with Batman and Robin. That dubious honor goes to Akiva Goldsmith's script, Joel Schumacher's directing, and the decision to bring Chris O'Donnell, who was about thirty at the time, back to play the role of Batman's teen sidekick.

Plus, whatever the heck they did to Bane. That was pretty unforgivable.

Looking back on the movie, Fox said that while she's sorry it didn't resonate better with audiences, she has continued to sign dozens of photos of her Batman and Robin character over the years as fans approach her with 8x10s at the ready.

"I think that was the most popular aspect of the movie -- they liked my costume, and Uma's," Fox joked.

Each episode of The Interrogation Room Hosted by Vivica A. Fox opens the interrogation room door to a different crime, beginning with the heartbreaking disappearance of an 8-year-old California girl and the helpful neighbor who may just be responsible for her murder. In the following episodes, police uncover the truth about the fatal shooting of teen Jordan Davis, outsmart a hardened criminal after a Florida mother is cut down by an axe murderer, get a confession from a diabolical woman who poisoned multiple family members with the help of her daughter and more.

