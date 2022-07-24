Doom is coming to Gotham City. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment revealed Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham, a new DC Animated Movie with a Lovecraftian horror twist, during a San Diego Comic-Con panel. The direct-to-video feature is one of four animated DC movies set for 2023: Warner Bros.' home entertainment division also announced RWBY/Justice League and DC Universe Movies Legion of Super-Heroes and Justice League: Warworld. Publicist Gary Miereanu broke the news at the Comic-Con world premiere of the animated Green Lantern: Beware My Power in San Diego.

Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham is a three-issue mini-series published by DC Comics in 2000. An Elseworlds story written by Mike Mignola (Hellboy) and Richard E. Pace (Robert E. Howard's Savage Sword) with art by Troy Nixey (Harley Quinn), The Doom That Came to Gotham joins Superman: Red Son and Batman: Gotham by Gaslight as standalone stories to get the animated treatment from Warner Bros. Animation (Batman: The Long Halloween, Injustice).

(Photo: DC Comics)

DC describes Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham: "It's Gotham City, 1928. Twenty years have passed since a madman slew the parents of young Bruce Wayne, heir to one of the city's oldest fortunes. Twenty years since he fled the carnage of Gotham. But now Bruce Wayne has returned-and hell has followed. A terrible thing from beyond space and time has awakened. The Lurker on the Threshold has called its faithful servants-immortal sorcerers, reptile men, beings of eldritch cold and fungal horror-to feed our world into its gaping maw. If the Batman hopes to end the horror, how terrible must Bruce Wayne become?"

The terrifying reimagining of the Batman universe features Lovecraft-inspired versions of Bat-allies Robin and Nightwing, the demon Etrigan, and classic villains Penguin, Two-Face, Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, and Ra's al Ghul.

More upcoming titles from WAG include Green Lantern: Beware My Power (July 26), Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (October 18), and the as-yet-untitled Milestone movie. Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham will release in 2023 from DC, Warner Bros. Animation, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Follow for more San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage.