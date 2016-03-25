Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice Will Blow Everyone Away According To DC Entertainment’s Jim Lee

While director Zack Snyder is still a long away from finishing Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, DC Entertainment co-publisher Jim Lee has the ultimate confidence that the director will put together an incredible film. In an interview with Variety, here is what Lee had to say in regards to what advice he would give to Snyder.

Zack is a comicbook fan and draws inspiration from the comics. He doesn't need to be given advice. He's a talented filmmaker. He's a super stylized visualist. He'll do stuff no one has ever done with the caped crusader and blow everyone away. He knows how to take the sensibility of comicbooks and do what other filmmakers don't know how to do.

Lee also shared some thoughts on how he felt comic books should be translated into film.

Lee explained, "I know a lot of filmmakers will look at the source material and what we capture on paper and translate that entirely onto film, but it shouldn't be a literal translation of the comicbooks themselves. We work in a medium that has no end. A film should have a beginning, middle and end and resolution until the next one comes out. We're telling a story every single month. They're different sensibilities."

Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on May 6, 2016.