Not Another Church Movie Star Thinks Tyler Perry "Will Get a Kick Out of It"

Not Another Church Movie is heading to theaters next week, and the new comedy was written and directed by Johnny Mack. Following in the footsteps of films such as Not Another Teen Movie and Scary Movie, Not Another Church Movie aims to poke fun at the filmography of Tyler Perry, who is best known for the Madea franchise. The new film stars Kevin Daniels as "Taylor Pharry" and "MaDude Himms" in addition to big names such as Jamie Foxx, Mickey Rourke, Vivica A. Fox, Tisha Campbell, Jasmine Guy, Kyla Pratt, and Lamorne Morris. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Daniels, and we asked what he hopes Perry's reaction will be to the film.

"I grew up on these, Not Another Teen Movie, Scary Movie, [Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood]. The Wayans Brothers, they did these spoof movies all the time and I think there's an appetite to see them again, and I haven't seen one with Black films in forever, so I was like, 'Oh, this is a great opportunity. I'd love to be part of that.' And I think [Tyler Perry] will get a kick out of it. He has to have a sense of humor and I also think it'd be really fun to do a movie with MaDude and Madea, and see how that would work out."

What Is Not Another Church Moive Rated?

Since Not Another Teen Movie came up during our chat with Daniels, we mentioned how the 2001 comedy was extremely raunchy, and wondered if fans can expect the same from Not Another Church Movie, which is rated R.

"There's one scene that approaches that level, but it's still kind of like, 'Maybe it crosses the line. Maybe it doesn't.' It is rated R. So there are a couple scenes," Daniels teased.

What Is Not Another Church Movie About?

You can read the official synopsis for the film here: "America's favorite gun-toting, foul-mouthed, and boob-swaying sometimes-attending church-going lady is getting parodied! In the most hilarious display of holy jokes, 'NOT ANOTHER CHURCH MOVIE' out-parodies the wildest moments of pop culture church antics with a no-holds-barred assault on the most popular images and talked-about moments from recent church-themed films and television. It tells the story of how God sends his favorite church-going son, Taylor Pherry, on a mission to tell his family stories and how the devil will have nothing to do with it, but in this hilarious comedy, Taylor does everything but sin as he serves God like no other man ever has."

Not Another Church Movie hits theaters on May 10th.