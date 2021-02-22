Batman Writer's Department of Truth Getting TV Series

✖

James Tynion IV will co-write a screenplay for a TV adaptation of The Department of Truth, an Image Comics series he created with artist Martin Simmonds. Tynion, who is currently red-hot with Batman at DC and the hit Something is Killing the Children at BOOM! Studios, has a knack for incorporating movie- and TV-friendly concepts in his indie books, so if this one is a success, don't be surprised by properties like The Woods finding their way to the big screen, too. While Tynion is publishing The Department of Truth through Image, it's possible his years of work at BOOM! helped get the ball rolling.

The series is to be produced by Sister, a production banner co-founded by Stacey Snider, Elisabeth Murdoch, and Jane Featherstone. Snider previously served as Chairman and CEO of 20th Century Fox, prior to its acquisition by 20th Century Fox, and was the executive who oversaw the studio's development deal with BOOM!.

"Our industry's soul is its storytelling and artistry, and as we continue to foster an environment at Fox that serves as a home for the world’s best storytellers, this investment in BOOM! allows us to work even more closely with their incredible stable of writers and artists," Snider said at the time. "We look forward to the projects we have with them ahead, and are proud to have an opportunity to further energize their storytelling through this partnership."

This is far from Snider's first experience in the comic book arena; she was the head of Universal Pictures in 2001, when Can't Hardly Wait directors Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont released Josie and the Pussycats through Universal. Snider was named as being key to the film getting a green light.

Launched in 2020, The Department of Truth centers on former FBI agent Cole Turner, who has studied conspiracy theories all his life, but who still isn't prepared for what happens when he discovers that all of them are true, from the JFK assassination to flat Earth theory and reptilian shapeshifters. One organization has been covering them up for generations. What is the deep, dark secret behind the Department of Truth?

You can see a trailer below.

The conspiracy-obsessed series feels like a perfect -- if ominous -- fit for today's conspiracy-obsessed times. Kind of like a darker, less supernatural version of The X-Files.

Sister has had some hits with Chernobyl and The Gangs of London. A relatively new venture, it has a number of films and shows in development and production. There is no official start date for production on The Department of Truth so far.

Are you excited to see The Department of Truth come to life? Hit us up in the comments with your thoughts.