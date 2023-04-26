Beau Is Afraid Star Needs You to Know He's a Real Person

Beau Is Afraid is now playing in theaters and it marks the third feature film by acclaimed horror director, Ari Aster, who previously helmed Hereditary and Midsommar. The movie stars Joaquin Phoenix as Beau, "a mild-mannered man riddled by paranoia, who confronts his worst fears on an epic journey to his hometown for his mother's funeral." The film also features 16-year-old Armen Nahapetian as young Beau, and he was so perfectly cast that many moviegoers were surprised to learn Aster didn't use the latest de-aging technology to create the young version of Phoenix's character. In fact, Nahapetian added "I'm not AI" to his Instagram profile. In a recent interview with Variety, Nahapetian opened up about people thinking he's not a real person.

"I went to the movie theater a few weeks ago, and one of the employees was pointing at the poster saying, 'Oh, my God, you're real!'" Nahapetian recalls, speaking with Variety. "It's half-joking, but half being serious," Nahapetian said about his Instagram bio. "I thought people would eventually realize that, you know, I'm a real boy."

Considering Nahapetian is on the Beau Is Afraid poster with three different versions of Phoenix, it's not completely crazy that some folks thought he was a de-aged version of the Oscar-winning actor, but hopefully, people are starting to realize the trurh. Nahapetian also hilariously shared a TikTok of himself earlier this month to prove he's not CGI. You can check it out below:

Joaquin Phoenix Says "Do Not Take Mushrooms" Before Seeing Beau Is Afraid:



If you're familiar with Aster's films, you know they're not for the faint of heart. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "an absurd and anxiety-inducing odyssey." In fact, the movie is so "anxiety-inducing" that Phoenix is recommending folks don't partake in psychedelics while watching it.

"I was told from someone in college that there was this college thread amongst friends, a challenge they were going to take mushrooms and go see this movie," Phoenix shared during an interview with Fandango. "And I just wanted to make a public service announcement and say do not take mushrooms and go see this f*cking movie." He jokingly added, "But, if you do it, film yourself. But don't do it!"

Who Stars in Beau Is Afraid?

In addition to Phoenix and Nahapetian, Beau Is Afriad stars Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane, Kylie Rogers, Denis Ménochet, Zoe Lister-Jones, Armen Nahapetian, Julia Antonelli, Richard Kind, and Patti LuPone.

Beau Is Afraid is now playing in theaters.