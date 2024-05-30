Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Reveals New Images and Cover Art in Empire's Latest Issue

Beetlejuice 2 is Empire Magazine's cover story, and the photo gallery for the covers looks stunning!

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is gracing the cover of Empire Magazine's latest issue, and the cast is looking frightfully good!

Michael Keaton takes center stage on the main cover, with Beetlejuice 2 stars Winona Ryder (Lydia Deetz) Catherine O'Hara (Delia Deetz), and franchise newcomer Jenna Ortega (Astrid Deetz) right alongside him. A second piece of cover art attempts to capture the spirit of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice with a trippy painting of Keaton as Beetlejuice, at the center of a purple-and-green vortex. It already screams "collector's item."

Another feature on Empire comes with a new image of Keaton's Beetlejuice, who is hanging out with old franchise favorite the shrunken head man, 'Harry the Hunter.' Harry's looking far more professional these days, having traded in his hunter's khakis for a nice yellow suit.

The nostalgia bait seems worthwhile in this case: Michael Keaton is openly confident that Tim Burton has done the (near-impossible), by recapturing the magic of the original:

"I love it [the film]" Keaton said. "I absolutely love this thing. And I don't [usually] talk like that. I unabashedly love this. It was not easy to pull off, and I think we did it in spades."

What Is Beetlejuice 2 About?

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Here's the story of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – as per the latest synopsis from Warner Bros. Pictures:

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Beetlejuice 2 Cast & Crew Info

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

"Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton's award-winning Beetlejuice.

Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt$ Creek, Corpse Bride) as Delia Deetz.

New cast members joining the franchise include Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) as Lydia's daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, Spider-Man).

When Does Beetlejuice 2 Release In Theaters?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024 nationwide, and internationally beginning 4 September 2024.