Beetlejuice 2 Rumor Reveals Another Iconic Character That May Return

Over the years, there have been many rumors that a Beetlejuice sequel starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder was in the works. Plan B productions has been confirmed to be working on the sequel, and the latest update came last month when it was revealed the movie might not include director Tim Burton. There hasn't been much news on who will be returning for the long-rumored film, but a new report from The Direct claims Catherine O'Hara is involved.

According to the report, O'Hara has signed on to play Delia again in Beetlejuice 2. Back in 2016, O'Hara addressed the possibility of returning to the role during the Canadian Screen Awards (via That Shelf). "I wish I could do it but I haven't heard anything. I met my husband on that movie, he designed the sets, so we would both love to be involved. But, like you, I keep hearing about it every once in a while but it doesn't seem to go anywhere. I don't know, I'd love to see it, I'd love to be in it."

Here's what Burton recently said when asked about the sequel: "I only know if I'm making a film when I'm actually on the set shooting. I try to go back to the root of everything. It springs from a seed and then it grows, rather than out of these statements," Burton offered. "I am working on ideas and things but it's all very early days. We'll set how it goes. How's that for a none answer?"

Will There Be a The Nightmare Before Christmas Sequel?

Another movie that's very much associated with Tim Burton that also starred Catherine O'Hara is The Nightmare Before Christmas, which was directed by Henry Selick. However, Burton created some of the characters and produced the film. Recently, Selick spoke with Collider about the possibility of a sequel. Selick confirmed that a "sequel has come up several times." He explained, "Initially, they always said, 'But it will have to be CG.' And that was a non-starter for me. It certainly was for [producer] Tim Burton." Selick added making The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed shorts hasn't been discussed, but he could see Burton liking the idea.

"The idea of a short has never come up in the past... I think that Tim might be open to a short," the director detailed. "It would have to be so refreshing...such a new take to justify making a sequel, but a short makes good sense." Selick began to brainstorm, "A short that's about Zero... his viewpoint of the world or a day in his life ... I think that's a fantastic idea. And doable. I predict Tim would back [it] then."

