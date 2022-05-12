Beetlejuice Composer on Sequel Talks: "I'll Believe It When I See It"

✖

As fate would have it, a sequel to Beetlejuice is finally in development over 30 years after the cult classic was first released. Little has been unveiled about the project so far, other than the fact Brad Pitt's production company has a hand in helping develop the sequel at Warner Brothers. Danny Elfman, the composer behind the original flick, isn't entirely sold in it just quite yet. In fact, the rock star-turned-film composer tells ComicBook.com he'll "believe it when he sees it."

"I have no idea. I hear rumors just like you've heard," Elfman says. "I ran into Michael Keaton somewhere about seven years ago and he goes, 'So we're doing Beetlejuice 2,' And I go, 'Are we?'"

The writer adds, "And then I didn't hear anything about it again. So I'm from the, I'll believe it when I see it camp, but I know that it's been talked about for quite a while."

In an interview in 2019, the composer expressed a similar notion, adding he's usually the last to board a project after it's been greenlit.

"Projects will be in development for quite a long time." Elfman said at the time. "So I think it is something that has been in development for a few years, but I don't know where it is in that process. I'm always the last one to hear, believe me. Often, I'll hear about whatever movie Tim is doing, it is kinda funny, because he'll call me and he'll say 'Danny, I'm doing such and such a film, would you like to come on board?', and I'll already have read about it in Variety two weeks earlier. So I'm not the first one to hear about things, let me put it that way."

