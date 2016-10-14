Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal Confirmed to Return for The Accountant Sequel

✖

In the time between Ben Affleck's first two appearances as Batman on the big screen (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in March 2016 and Justice League in November 2017) he starred in another movie that proved to be a huge hit box office wise. You may not remember the action-thriller The Accountant, but the film was produced on a modest reported budget (~$44 million) the film would gross over $155 million and kickstarted the collaboration process between star Ben Affleck and director Gavin O’Connor. The film was successful enough that it's also probably about to start a franchise.

Speaking in a new interview with CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast, O’Connor confirmed that a sequel to The Accountant is on the way, saying: "There will not be a Way Back sequel, but we are doing an Accountant sequel. We literally just closed that deal. We’re doing The Accountant again." O’Connor further confirmed that not only will Ben Affleck return for the sequel but that Jon Bernthal is on board as well. In addition the filmmaker noted he has plans for a third film in the series should The AccounTWOnt be a success (that's not the title, we assume).

"I've always wanted to do three because what, the second one's going to be more with -- we're going to integrate his brother into the story," O'Connor added. "So there'll be more screen time for Bernthal in the second one. And then the third movie’s going to be, I call it, ‘Rain Man on steroids.’ The third movie is going to be the two brothers, this odd couple. The third one is going be a buddy picture."

In the film Affleck plays Christian Wolff, a forensic accountant that exposes financial issues within criminal enterprises. Considering his clientele it was only a matter of time before the bullets started to fly in the film, which they do, but luckily Affleck's character is also a master soldier as well (thanks to his dear old dad). The role of Christian Wolff has also been one that Affleck himself has frequently noted he's eager to return to.

"It is one of the few movies that I've worked on, that I'd be thrilled to work with Gavin again and do that again," Affleck told Collider in an interview last year. "I had a great time. It was a lot of fun. It was an interesting twist on the genre and I'd love to do it."

Check back here for more details on The Accountant 2 as we learn about them.