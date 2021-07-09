✖

Looking for something good to watch? Well one of the best comedies of the year is now streaming on Hulu! That movie would be none other than Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, the new film starring Kristen Wiig and her Bridesmaids writer Annie Mumolo, who play two middle-aged best friends who leave their Nebraska home for the first time, in order to travel to Vista Del Mar, Florida, on vacation. However, Barb and Star have a lot of anxiety to overcome about leaving their home and trying new things - and face-off against a bitter Florida girl who hates other people having fun in the sun.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar has something of a sleeper hit since its release back in February. It cracked the top 5 rentals charts for Apple TV, FandangoNOW, Spectrum, and Google Play during its first week of release. More than that, however, word of mouth has kept Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar in the spotlight, with the film consistently circulating social media chat threads as a "You probably didn't see this, but should," recommendation. Now that the film is on Hulu, it's an even easier recommendation to moviegoers looking at a good at-home option this weekend.

In addition to Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar also stars Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) in a rare comedic role; Damon Wayans Jr. (Let's Be Cops); Wendi McLEndon-Covey (The Goldbergs); Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live); Phyllis Smith (The Office); Andy Garcia (as "Tommy Bahama"); and Reba McEntire.

(Photo: Lionsgate Pictures)

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar currently holds a 79% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Daily Mirror UK giving this level-headed review of the film:

"Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is an utterly barmy, random, and cartoonish comedy that works especially well as a showcase for Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo's talents, but really won't be for everyone."

Jessica Kiang of Rolling Stone didn't like this particular joke the film is going for, noting that: "Barb and Star are a decade older but seem mentally and conversationally stuck in kindergarten. There is something depressing about two actresses in their forties playing down to the most condescending parody notion of what women in their forties are like, especially when those exact two women walked that line so brilliantly, only for thirtysomethings, the last time they collaborated on a screenplay."

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is now streaming on Hulu - check it out if you think it appeals to you! If you haven't signed up for Hulu yet, you can try it out here.

