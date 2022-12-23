ComicBook Nation: The Top Movies of 2022, Glass Onion Review
The ComicBook Nation team reviews Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, plus the hosts reveal their Top 3 movies of 2022. Of course, it wouldn't be Christmas without more DC Studios drama talk!
TOP MOVIES OF 2022
Here are the Top 3 Movies (and Honorable Mentions) of the ComicBook Nation Hosts:
Matthew Aguilar
Janell Wheeler
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Batman
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- HM: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kofi Outlaw
