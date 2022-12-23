ComicBook Nation: The Top Movies of 2022, Glass Onion Review

By Kofi Outlaw

The ComicBook Nation team reviews Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, plus the hosts reveal their Top 3 movies of 2022. Of course, it wouldn't be Christmas without more DC Studios drama talk!

TOP MOVIES OF 2022

Here are the Top 3 Movies (and Honorable Mentions) of the ComicBook Nation Hosts: 

Matthew Aguilar

  1. DC's League of Super Pets
  2. The Batman
  3. Day Shift
  4. HM: The Bad Guys

Janell Wheeler

  1. Everything Everywhere All at Once
  2. The Batman
  3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  4. HM: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kofi Outlaw

  1. Everything Everywhere All at Once
  2. Top Gun: Maverick
  3. Barbarian
  4. HM: Prey
0comments

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

  1. SUBSCRIBE to our Official YouTube Page
  2. Watch Us On Paramount+
  3. Listen via the media player embedded below.
  4. Check us out on Spotify or Stitcher
  5. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or iHeartRadio

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

best-top-movies-2022-glass-onion-reviews-spoilers.jpg
(Photo: Producer Pete)


After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!

Start the Conversation

of