Betty White Says Ryan Reynolds Can’t Get Over His Crush on Her, But Her Heart Belongs to Another

We’re less than a month away from a very important date in Hollywood. January 17th, 2022 marks the 100 birthday of legendary actor and comedian, Betty White. White is known for an array of projects ranging from The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls to Lake Placid and Toy Story 4. White has worked with many big names since she started acting in the 1940s, including Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock. White played Reynolds’ grandmother in the 2009 hit romantic comedy, The Proposal. In honor of White’s upcoming birthday, many celebrities have spoken to People about her, including The Proposal stars. And according to White, Reynolds has quite a crush on her.

“I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One,” White joked.

“I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates,” Reynolds told People, joking that White is, “a typical Capricorn. Sleeps all day. Out all night boozing and snacking on men.”

“Timing isn’t easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people’s timing,” Bullock added. “Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless … The rest of us just remain silent and pray we’re not cut out of the scene.”

While also talked to People about how she’s been preparing for her big birthday. White is one of the rare people who is loved by all, and she’s often praised for her positivity.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” White explained. “It’s amazing.” She also mentioned her optimism and where it came from. “I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she added. “I always find the positive.”

You can celebrate White’s birthday in theaters with Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration:

“All-new celebration and movie event for Betty White’s 100th Birthday on January 17th. On her 100th birthday, America’s sweetheart shares inside stories of her amazing life and career including The Golden Girls, hosting SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and a lost episode from Betty’s very first sitcom. This film event is packed with great stories and her funniest moments on screen. Participate in Betty’s actual birthday party, as she celebrates the big day with a star-studded cast of friends that love her. You’ll meet Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and of course, Betty White. A fun party awaits, perfect for every generation to enjoy together”

Happy almost birthday, Betty!