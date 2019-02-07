‘Bill and Ted 3’ Celebrates Becoming Verified on Twitter in the Best Way

The long-awaited Bill and Ted 3 is celebrating becoming Twitter verified in the most Bill and Ted way possible.

The official account for the film posted an update on Wednesday noting that they had finally received the all-important blue checkmark that indicates an account is vetted to be who they say they are. And when you’re Bill and Ted there’s only the most excellent way to honor it: with an air guitar shred.

We’re totally verified, dude! *Air Guitar Shred* — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) February 6, 2019

The tweet is a nod to the iconic action Bill and Ted have done countless times over the course of the previous two films, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey and while the account didn’t take advantage of the numerous GIFs of Bill and Ted actually shredding, fans stepped in to do just that in their replies to the news.

Being Twitter verified may do much in terms of the film’s actual production, but it is a huge step forward for the project, another announcement that the long-rumored third film is truly on its way. Currently titled Bill and Ted Face the Music, the film has been in the works since at least 2010 when Keanu Reeves (Ted) indicated that original writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon were working on a script for a third installment. However, while a script has been finished for a while financing for the film was proving to be an issue. That shifted when, after the first official synopsis was released, fan response revealed that the project has an audience and thus was the push needed to get things off the ground.

“The fan response has been enormous,” Bill actor Alex Winter told the Television Critics Association last November. “It helped us get the financing because there was an overwhelmingly positive response to the idea of us doing this. Even in the age of internet comment trolling, we haven’t really encountered any pervasive negativity. The concerns that I’ve encountered are totally valid – don’t screw up the tone of the first two, make it a real Bill & Ted movie. And the question of how you revisit these characters so much later, that I’m not concerned about, because we think the comedy works great. Not that I want the film to stall any longer, but in a way, given the plotline, the older we get the funnier it gets.”

Bill and Ted 3 is centered around a middle-aged Bill and Ted who go back in time to encounter their younger selves in footage from the original Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, including Rufus, played by the late George Carlin. You can check out the film’s current synopsis below.

“They return to that scene at the Circle K when Bill and Ted first meet themselves, only now they’re watching their younger selves and looking at the exuberance and joy that they had at that time in their lives. And they see Rufus, they see George Carlin…”

