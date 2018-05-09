‘Bill and Ted Face The Music’ Is Officially Going Forward With Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter

Get ready for a most triumphant time: Keanu Reeves (John Wick, The Matrix) and Alex Winter (Deep Web; Downloaded) are finally officially reuniting onscreen as the legendary Ted “Theodore” Logan (Reeves) and Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) in the highly anticipated third installment of the Bill & Ted comedy, Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Following Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, original creators Chris Matheson (Imagine That) and Ed Solomon (Men in Black, Mosaic, Now You See Me) have penned the script, with Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Red 2, Fun with Dick and Jane) confirmed to direct.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get the whole band back together again,” said Reeves and Winter in a statement. “Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm we’ve got a dream team!”

While today’s official press release does not specifically mention other cast members, previous rumors have suggested that William Sadler (Iron Man 3) will return as Death. Reeves, Winter, and Solomon have all said in the past that the film will likely address the absence of Rufus, who was played by the late George Carlin in the first two films.

Diane Franklin, the ’80s teen star who played Princess Joanna in the first film as well as starring in Better Off Dead and The Last American Virgin, has in the past expressed an interest in reprising her role for Bill & Ted 3. Recently, she returned to the Amityville franchise for the first time in over thirty years.

Scott Kroopf (Limitless) will produce together with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce of Hammerstone Studios, with Steven Soderbergh serving as an executive producer alongside Scott Fischer, John Ryan Jr., and John Santilli.

MGM owns the rights to the film and will release in the U.S. under their Orion Pictures banner. BLOOM is handling international sales, which commenced in Cannes this week. Endeavor Content negotiated the deal.

When we first met Bill and Ted, they were time-traveling teenagers trying to pass history class and win the battle of the bands.

Once prophesized to save the universe with their rock and roll, middle age and the responsibilities of family have caught up with these two best friends who have not yet fulfilled their destiny. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, Bill and Ted find much, much more than just a song. The film is currently in pre-production.

“Fans of Bill and Ted have been waiting for Reeves and Winter to reunite since their last Bogus Journey in 1991,” said BLOOM’s Alex Walton. “This is excellent! “

Besides the two films, Bill & Ted became a worldwide brand at the time of its release. The first film was popular enough to spawn toys, comics, an animated series and a live-action one. The Marvel Comics series by Kieron Dwyer was recently republished when the property moved to BOOM! Studios, who have published a number of miniseries on and off for the last few years.

Reeves has an impressive slate including the successful John Wick trilogy for Lionsgate. He’s currently in production on the third installment of John Wick: Chapter 3, which will be released in May 2019 and will star alongside Winona Ryder in Destination Wedding, which BLOOM is also selling internationally. Other notable credits include: Matrix Trilogy, Point Break, Speed, Constantine and Devil’s Advocate.

Winter and Reeves starred together in the first two Bill and Ted installments. Winter also starred in The Lost Boys and since has transitioned to a writer and director as well with credits including the Epix documentary Deep Web and VH1 documentary Downloaded. Recently, he directed and produced two short documentary films for Laura Poitras’s Field of Vision; Relatively Free and Trump’s Lobby, and up next has Zappa, the first all-access documentary on the life and times of Frank Zappa.

