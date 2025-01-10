Bill Byrge, Ernest Movies Star and Comedian, Dead at 92

Bill Byrge, who was known for his memorable role in the Ernest films, has passed away at the age of 92. Bill Byrge’s cousin Sharon Chapman announced on Facebook that Byrge had passd away today in Nashville. No cause of death was mentioned for the Ernest film favorite, who played the character of Bobby in popular Ernest films like Ernest Goes to Jail and more. You can read Chapman’s tribute here (via Deadline).

On Facebook Chapman wrote, “My cousin, Bill Byrge, passed away in the Nashville area today at 12 pm. He was a beautiful soul who made people laugh without even trying. He was the ‘Bobby’ character in several Ernest movies with Jim Varney. I always teased him of being a ‘star’ in our family. He deserved it as raised poor, but his momma taught him love, respect, and faith which he showed to everyone. Heaven gained a sweet soul today. Love you, Billy. See you soon!”

Byrge worked full-time for the Metro Nashville Public Library before taking on acting full-time in the ’90s, though his first film project was the 1985 film Dr. Otto and the Riddle of the Gloom Beam, which he starred in alongside Jim Varney. While he played a Gas Station Attendant in Dr. Otto and the Riddle of the Gloom Beam, he would play his popular character Bobby in the next film Ernest Saves Christmas in 1988.

He would reprise the role in the 13-episode Saturday morning series Hey, Vern, It’s Ernest!, which debuted in 1988 as well. The duo kicked off the 1990s with the popular Ernest Goes to Jail, and followed it with Ernest Scared Stupid in 1991 and Ernest Goes to School in 1992.

Varney would pass away in 2000, but while Bobby didn’t appear in another franchise film, Byrge did appear in a special comedy release titled Billy & Bobby The Wacky Duo On Vacation alongside Billy Dee, and Byrge would serve as a producer on that project as well.

Our thoughts are with Byrge’s family and friends at this difficult time.