Bill Hader’s New Horror Movie Gets First Update That Sounds Perfect, And Continues a Great Hollywood Trend

The comedian-to-horror-auteur pipeline has been one of the most defining shifts in Hollywood for the past decade. It started with Jordan Peele and 2017’s Get Out, but has continued as a major trend with the likes of former Whitest Kids U’ Know comedian Zach Cregger (Weapons, Resident Evil), and even 2026 phenom Curry Barker (Obsession). The next name that could very well be added to this phenomenon is former Saturday Night Live star Bill Hader. Though Hader has already proven himself with the dark comedy/thriller series on HBO, Barry, he’s also in post-production on his feature debut, a new horror movie.

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Titled They Know, Hader directs and stars in the film alongside Linda Cardellini (who dove headfirst into the genre just last week, taking on the role of Pamela Voorhees in Crystal Lake). Speaking with Indie Wire, Hader opened up about the status of They Know, confirming that production wrapped on the movie this May and is currently in the sound-mixing stages, and will soon be screening for potential distributors. A key component of Hader’s talk with the outlet was not only the intense planning that went into making the movie, but specifically being able to adapt. “On the movie, there’s a whole scene in the movie that was supposed to be four or five shots,” Hader teased. “And as we were rehearsing it, Linda Cardellini started doing something, and then Carl (Herse, DP), (who) knows me, he was like, ‘This is going to be a oner.’ And I was like, ‘It’s going to be a oner.’”

Bill Hader Teases New Horror Movie, They Know

Not a lot is known about They Know, but a brief plot synopsis was previously teased, revealing that in the film, a divorced dad (played by Hader) “grows suspicious that his ex-wife is secretly dating a mysterious man who is having a strange influence on their children.” Hader revealed that the concept came to him and his frequent collaborator, Duffy Boudreau, after both of them realized they were divorced but on good terms with their former partners

“We’re both divorced. We were talking about how lucky we were that we were on, like, we had really good terms with our ex-wives, and we have kids with them,” Hader said. “We started talking about the worst-case scenarios of, ‘Oh, my god, this person is going through this, and this person is going through that.’ And then this idea came up.”

Hader recounted how they wrote multiple drafts, believing the first “third” of the script was good, but it would slowly devolve into being “like every other horror movie.” The writer/director previously teased that he shelved the idea after a producer told him the idea was too “mean-spirited, horrible, and cynical,” only to be inspired by both Ari Aster’s Eddington and Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Cloud to pick it back up and finish it.

The comedian-turned-filmmaker revealed that he’s already shown a cut of the movie at a slew of “friends and family” screenings, including one with Zach Cregger. Hader also teased that he got a lot of encouragement from Alfonso Cuarón and had the chance to talk to Steven Spielberg ahead of production on They Know.

As noted, Hader confirmed they’re reaching a point in They Know‘s post-production cycle that we could be hearing soon about distributors being interested in the project after they’ve seen a cut of it. Given the intense secrecy around the movie, it remains to be seen how long that might take, but given the accolades already given to Barry and the hype around comedians taking on horror, this is one to keep on your radar.