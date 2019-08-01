‘Bill and Ted 3’ Confirms William Sadler Returning as Death

This is some much-needed bodacious news on a somewhat somber day: William Sadler is confirmed to be making a return for Bill & Ted 3, aka, Bill & Ted Face the Music! Sadler was one of the final holdouts of returning cast members that had yet to be confirmed for the long-awaited threequel, so this is truly a happy little milestone announcement for die-hard fans.

Check out the confirmation of William Sadler’s role in Bill & Ted Face the Music, as issued from the film’s official Twitter account:

For those who have been asking, @Wm_Sadler will totally be reprising his role! pic.twitter.com/jPDZyseotu — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) March 25, 2019

If weren’t around in the early ’90s film era, you probably don’t remember how William Sadler had a major breakout role playing the ruthless and cunning Col. Stuart in Die Hard 2. From posing naked doing karate in an early scene, to throwing down with Bruce Willis on the wing of an airplane, Sadler was a fitting successor to Alan Rickman’s Hans Gruber, and remains one of the best villains in the entire Die Hard franchise. It was something of a shock, then, to see Sadler follow-up his 1990 Die Hard 2 breakout with another breakout role (for an entirely different reason) in the sequel film Bill & Ted‘s Bogus Journey.

In Bogus Journey Sadler played the embodiment of Death, who Bill and Ted must face after their evil robot replacements viciously kill them. Death forces Bill and Ted to select a game to play for their souls, and after several rounds of attempting to avoid this high stakes game of chance, the two would-be rockers hilariously choose board games like Clue and Battleship as their test, and end up whipping Death’s butt. Having been charmed by his eccentric opponents, Death ends up joining Bill and Ted on their journey to restore their lives and heroic future, and last we saw, Death was an official member of the Wyld Stallyns band, as their music finally blew up into a global sensation.

Bill & Ted Face the Music arrives in theaters on August 21st, 2020.