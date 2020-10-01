James Bond: Billie Eilish's No Time to Die Official Music Video Released

Billie Eilish's James Bond song "No Time To Die" has released its official music video, ahead of the film's release in theaters next month. Eilish first released the track for "No Time To Die" back in February, but when the coronavirus pandemic swept across the world in March, the song's official music video was delayed along with the theatrical release of the No Time To Die movie. Now that the 25th James Bond is set to finally be released, the official "No Time To Die" music video has also arrived. You can now watch Billie Eilish's "No Time To Die" in the video above - and check out the official announcement below!

"Five-time GRAMMY® Award winning Darkroom/Interscope Records artist

Billie Eilish has today revealed the official music video for 'No Time To Die,' the original song written for the 25th James Bond motion picture, No Time To Die.

Directed by Daniel Kleinman, the visual interweaves footage of Billie Eilish with scenes taken from the highly anticipated upcoming James Bond motion picture. Watch HERE.

The song is out via Darkroom/Interscope Records and was produced by Billie's brother; fellow multi GRAMMY® Award winning FINNEAS alongside Stephen Lipson, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Johnny Marr. 18-year-old Eilish is officially the youngest artist in history to both write and record a James Bond theme song. Listen HERE.

Speaking on Billie Eilish and FINNEAS' involvement in the film's title track, No Time To Die producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli revealed "Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film.

"Billie Eilish said, "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor.

"FINNEAS adds, "writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007."

The film's director Cary Joji Fukunaga shared, "there are chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none."

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time To Die will be released in theaters globally from November 12 in the U.K. through Universal Pictures International and in the U.S on November 20, from MGM via their United Artists Releasing banner.

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS will also be joining Daniel Craig for James Bond Day with a very special interview and performance on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 5."

James Bond No Time to Die will introduce Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek to the franchise while bringing back Daniel Craig, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, and Ralph Fiennes.

Bond fans have already had months to weigh-in on how they feel about Eilish's haunting ballad - this video is pretty much just a visual accompaniment. The reason for the long stretch between the release of the audio track and the release of the video is obviously the desire of the studio to preserve secrecy around the much-hyped twists of No Time To Die and save the additional footage used in the video until closer to the movie's release. The fact that the video is now out show that No Time To Die is committed to its November release.

