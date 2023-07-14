Bird Box Barcelona: Georgina Campbell Says It Was "Tough" Acting Opposite Multiple Languages

Ahead of the release of Bird Box Barcelona on Netflix, Krypton star Georgina Campbell -- who stars in the film -- sat down with ComicBook.com to talk about the project. One of the things she shared was how difficult it as to stay in character when acting opposite co-stars who spoke different languages in the movie -- all against an intense backdrop that ruled out simple "I don't understand" kind of acting. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Campbell and co-star Diego Calva were asked about the experience of acting in a multi-language film -- and Calva immediately "outed" Campbell, seeming visibly amused and motioning to the star. Campbell, for her part, shared her story without much hesitation, so it isn't as if Calva was betraying a big secret.

According to Campbell, any crowded scene where everyone else was speaking Spanish was a challenge for her. She would miss cues at first, and ultimately managed to get through it by watching the other performers until she learned the pace of the scene, and jumping in after some kind of physical tell, like an actor crossing the shot at a certain point in the performance.

"It was tough. I found it really tough," Campbell admitted. "There were some scenes we had where there were lots of people in the scene speaking Spanish, and I speak English pretty much the whole film...so those big scenes where everyone was speaking Spanish, when we first started doing them, I would miss my cue every time, becuase I wouldn't be able to follow what everyone was saying, it would go so quick. Also, I didn't know who people were, people were improvising, I have no idea what's going on. So figuring out how to get those cues, which I started doing little visual tricks with...and having to think about things in that way."

Here's the official synopsis for Bird Box Barcelona:

From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes Bird Box Barcelona, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

Alex Pastor and David Pastor (Carriers, Self/Less), will be co-directors of Bird Box Barcelona. The film will star Mario Casas as Sebastián, Naila Schuberth as Sophia, Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Diego Calva (Babylon), Alejandra Howard, Lola Dueñas, Patrick Criado, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner, Leonardo Sbaraglia, and Celia Freijeiro.

Bird Box Barcelona drops on Netflix on July 14.