Birds of Prey Concept Art Reveals Alternate Hairstyles for Black Canary

✖

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) debuted in theaters earlier this year, bringing some of DC's most beloved female heroines to the big screen. Among that list was Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), who has nearly eighty years of DC Comics canon under her belt. With Canary sporting countless costumes and hairstyles over the years, there were a lot of options for her live-action big-screen debut -- and now we know what some of them could have looked like. Concept artist Greg Hopwood recently shared several alternate designs for Canary's hair in the film, particularly when she's wearing her final, comic-accurate costume.

I was fortune enough to work directly with @CathyYan and the Hair & Makeup department on some hair studies for @jurneesmollett character #blackcanary. Which one is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/2CnEVrYZU5 — Greg Hopwood (@greghops) April 19, 2020

While Dinah's hair in the film (which closely resembles the dreads in option A) was pretty perfect, it's easy to also imagine her wearing any of these other hairstyles. Option B feels like a modern take on her long blonde hair throughout the comics, while option D is clearly an homage to Dinah's shorter hair in the early days of the Birds of Prey comics.

"She’s the Dinah Lance that we know and love from the comics, you know?" Smollett-Bell revealed in an interview last October. "This ferocious street fighter. When we meet Dinah in the film, though, she’s a singer in Roman’s Black Mask club, and she’s kind of disenfranchised and disconnected from the world. She doesn’t really want to have anything to do with crime fighting or being a good-doer, which is so against her nature because we know Dinah to be all heart. So it’s really about her accepting her gift and accepting her power and that’s what was so fascinating for me is to explore this woman who has such strength, but exploring someone who doesn’t want to own her power."

“I mean for me, it’s such an honor to be bringing Black Canary to film, you know?" Smollett-Bell explained during a panel appearance late last year. "Black Canary, she’s such a legendary character, and I became a fan of her from Injustice 2. And it’s been amazing to work with these rockstar women, and feel the sisterhood that we have, and we all became so close too. It’s been a dream. It’s such a dream.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is available now on Video on Demand.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.