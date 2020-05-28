Warner Bros. Reportedly in Talks Over Next Harley Quinn Movie

✖

Ever since she made her debut in 2016's Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie's take on Harley Quinn has captivated and delighted audiences everywhere. Between her role in this February's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and her appearance in next August's The Suicide Squad, fans are getting to see Harley evolve on the big screen in some awesome ways -- and it sounds like that isn't slowing down. According to a new report from DCEU Mythic, Warner Bros. has begun "very early talks" about what the next big-screen project for Robbie's Harley Quinn will be. While there's no indication of what that film could be, DC fans will surely speculate about it potentially being a Gotham City Sirens film, adapting the team-up between Harley, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman from the comics.

This will surely delight fans of Robbie's portrayal of Harley, especially those who are enjoying the colorful and girl-powered universe that she helped usher in with Birds of Prey. The film saw Harley crossing paths with some of DC's most beloved female heroines, including Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), resulting in an unexpected team-up that became a pretty prominent passion project for Robbie.

"Whilst I was researching [Harley] I started to read Birds of Prey and first I fell in love with Huntress, and I started looking into all of that," Robbie told Nerdist in an interview earlier this year. "I was like, ‘Wow, there’s so many cool female DC characters and no one knows anything about any of them!’ So what if we had a platform for fans to get to know and fall in love with some of these other amazing women? Focusing on the Gotham City Sirens, there were only three of us and we were all well known, whereas with Birds of Prey you can pick any grouping for that, and I thought that might be the perfect platform to introduce some female characters who might really have some legs in the DC Universe.”

While Birds of Prey's box office run was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there's no denying that the film has had a pretty passionate fanbase, especially following its launch on Video on Demand in March. With that in mind - and especially with rumors that things could ultimately culminate in a Birds of Prey/Gotham City Sirens crossover movie - this update surrounding Harley's onscreen future is certainly promising.

